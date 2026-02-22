It’s officially draft season! The pre-draft festivities will kick off next week in Indianapolis at the annual NFL scouting combine.

The NFL combine allows all 32 teams to gather in one place to take a look at the top prospects in each year’s draft as they perform drills. The combine also gives teams the opportunity to meet with and interview players, as well as have players get their medical exams and measurements done in one standardized place.

Before the 2026 NFL combine gets underway, here’s a look at the schedule for the event and when each position group will take part in drills.

When is the NFL scouting combine?

The 2026 NFL combine takes place from Feb. 23 to March 2 and on-field workouts will be held from Feb. 26 until March 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

How to watch the NFL combine

Fans can tune in to watch the NFL combine through NFL Network. The combine will also be streamed on Fubo TV or on the NFL+ app.

When will each position group work out at the NFL combine?

The combine will hold drills for each position group including the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle and 60-yard shuttle. In addition, specific position groups will have separate drills, such as throwing for quarterbacks. Some players opt out of taking part in position drills, but they can often prove helpful for under-the-radar prospects looking to make an impression on NFL teams. Here are the dates for when those on-field workouts are slated to take place.

Thursday, Feb. 26: kickers, defensive linemen and linebackers

kickers, defensive linemen and linebackers Friday, Feb. 27: tight ends, cornerbacks and safeties

tight ends, cornerbacks and safeties Saturday, Feb. 28: quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs

quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs Sunday, March 1: offensive linemen

When will each position group speak to the media?

Along with taking part in drills, athletes will also get the opportunity to speak to reporters. Additionally, coaches and general managers for teams will address the media from Feb. 23-25. Here is when each position group will talk to reporters:

Wednesday, Feb. 25: kickers, defensive linemen and linebackers

kickers, defensive linemen and linebackers Thursday, Feb. 26: tight ends, cornerbacks and safeties

tight ends, cornerbacks and safeties Friday, Feb. 27 : quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs

: quarterbacks, wide receivers and running backs Saturday, Feb. 28: offensive linemen

Who is attending the NFL combine?

A total of 319 players have been invited to the combine this year. A full list of prospects can be found here.

