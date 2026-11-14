How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Tech, TV, Betting

Head coach Dabo Swinney and his program are back at home this weekend against Georgia Tech following a two-game road stint that saw the Tigers finish undefeated, taking down both Florida State and Syracuse.

Clemson has owned this series for the past 15 years or so, but Georgia Tech broke through last season, stunning the Tigers in Atlanta with a walk-off field goal for a 24-21 win. Now Clemson returns to Death Valley looking for revenge.

The Tigers enter the game at 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the ACC, while Georgia Tech arrives at 2-7 and 1-5 in conference play, last in the ACC standings.

Georgia Tech has clearly slipped this season, hit by heavy losses on both sides of the ball, including the midseason retirement of All-ACC linebacker Kyle Efford. Still, Clemson has gone just 2-8 at home against Power Four opponents over its last 10 such games, so despite the record, the Yellow Jackets shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Similar to Clemson’s quarterback ordeal at the beginning of this season, Georgia Tech brings a two-quarterback rotation to the table, with Indiana transfer Alberto Mendoza having struggled in his first year as a starter, paving the way for redshirt freshman Grady Adamson to get increased playing time across the past three contests.

However, they’ll have a tall task through the air, with the Tigers boasting one of the best pass defenses in the ACC, led by projected first-round pick Ashton Hampton and Penn State transfer Elliot Washington, who is tied for the second-most interceptions in the country with five.

On the ground, Clemson brings a top-40 rushing defense while Georgia Tech has been one of the worst rushing teams in the country, averaging 118.7 yards and under four yards per carry.

The Yellow Jackets still have talent in the backfield, though, with Michigan transfer Justice Haynes leading the room with 124 carries for 635 yards and four touchdowns. Redshirt sophomore Trelain Maddox has also impressed, as he’s averaged 5.5 yards per carry on 59 attempts while recording a team-high five rushing touchdowns.

Now, here's everything you need to know for the Week 11 matchup against Georgia Tech, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.

Clemson Tigers vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: What You Need to Know

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

When: Saturday, Nov. 14, 12:30 p.m. EST

Other Game Day Info:

6:00 a.m.: Parking Lots Open

8:00 a.m.: Fan Fest at the Stacks

9:30 a.m.: Tiger Tailgate Show (Faxon Childress & Ricky Sapp)

10:30 a.m.: Tiger Walk in Rogers Family Lot

10:30 a.m.: Gates Open

11:00 a.m.: Tiger Band 90-Minutes Before Kickoff Concert

11:30 a.m.: Tiger Band Parade to Memorial Stadium

12:30 p.m.: Kickoff

Watch: The CW Network

Play-by-Play: Thom Brennaman

Analyst: Jason Cabinda

Reporter: Wes Bryant

Stream: The CW App or ESPN App with ESPN Unlimited

Weather: By kickoff, the temperature should be in the low-50s and sunny, but is projected to be in the mid-50s throughout the contest.

Radio: The ROAR: 105.5 WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)

Play-by-Play: Don Munson

Analysts: Tim Bourret & Jeff Scott

Odds: Clemson is considered a 14.5-point favorite over Georgia Tech, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 48.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Series History: Georgia Tech holds a 51-36-2 lead in the all-time series with the Tigers. Clemson has dominated the series 15 years or so, but was upset by the Yellow Jackets last year in Atlanta, 24-21.