How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Miami, TV, Injuries, Betting

CLEMSON, S.C. — After a rough start to the year in Baton Rouge, the Clemson Tigers have bounced back over the past three weeks, going on a three-game win streak with victories over Georgia Southern, North Carolina and Cal.

Now, they face arguably their hardest task of the season in No. 4 Miami at home. Heading into the contest, the Tigers are 16.5-point underdogs, which is the largest home margin ever seen under head coach Dabo Swinney.

Last week, we saw the defense essentially shut down everything the Golden Bears had on display, whether that was at quarterback, wideout or running back. The defensive line played its best game of the season, holding Cal to just 86 rushing yards on 27 carries, while the secondary continued its strong play, limiting the Golden Bears' top-15 passing offense to only 145 yards through the air.

Fun fact: Clemson’s defense has played so strongly over the past two weeks that they’ve yet to let up an offensive touchdown on the past 20 drives.

The offense, on the other hand, was very one-dimensional. True freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds struggled immensely in the first half, throwing an interception and fumbling a ball that was taken back by the Cal defense for a touchdown. However, the offensive line and sophomore running back Gideon Davidson led the offensive charge, totaling 22 carries for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

But the question entering this week remains: What can Clemson do to upset the Hurricanes?

Miami boasts the No. 1 offense in College Football, with centerpieces like quarterback — and Heisman contender — Darian Mensah, wide receivers Malachi Toney and Cooper Barkate, and senior running back Mark Fletcher Jr.

While it’s very unlikely that the Tigers' defense is able to fully shut down the dominant offense, they certainly could have a chance at slowing them down.

That chance starts up front. The defensive line needs to pressure Mensah and force him out of his comfort zone, as Wake Forest did in Week 2, when it recorded seven pressures, the most Miami's offensive line has allowed this season, and lost just 33-20.

Additionally, Clemson must continue to be a wrecking ball in the run game, as Fletcher is one of the best bruiser backs in all of College Football and won’t be an easy guy to take down. Stopping the run will also keep Miami from chewing up the clock, and winning the time-of-possession battle could be a deciding factor for the Tigers.

In terms of the secondary, it’ll certainly be an interesting matchup. Toney, who primarily plays in the slot, will likely be covered by Corian Gipson, who is fresh off missing the Cal game last week with an undisclosed injury. However, I wouldn’t be surprised if Toney matched up with multiple others, as he frequently moves around, making it harder for opposing defenses to keep up.

On the outside sits projected first-round pick Ashton Hampton, who’s allowed under 100 receiving yards on the season, and Penn State transfer Elliot Washington, who is fresh off earning ACC Defensive Back of the Week after allowing just one reception for nine yards and recording two interceptions last week.

If the Tigers' secondary can help the defense win the turnover margin, the odds only get scarier for Miami to pull off a significant win.

While Miami also boasts the No. 2 total defense and the No. 1 rushing defense, it’s fair to say that the defensive side of the ball will be easier to exploit than the offense.

The Hurricanes have played a trio of terrible teams in Central Michigan, Florida A&M and Stanford, which combined for 16 points total. But when they played the Demon Deacons, they allowed quarterback Gio Lopez to throw for over 300 yards, helping his team put up 20 points. With Clemson having as talented a receiver corps as stars T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr., it wouldn’t be shocking if the Tigers replicated that, but it truly relies on Reynolds being able to bounce back.

On the ground, Clemson has the strongest run game the Hurricanes have seen so far, and while the offensive line and Davidson struggled to start the year, they have all the momentum heading into Week 5 after putting up two back-to-back strong performances against North Carolina and Cal.

Now, here’s a look at everyone on Clemson's injury report with kickoff at Death Valley less than 36 hours away.

Out:

S Polo Anderson

CB Shavar Young Jr.

WR Cole Turner

RB David Eziomume

DT Kourtney Kelly

OL Mason Wade

DT Markus Strong

Questionable:

DE Armon Mason

OL Elyjah Thurmon

Now here's everything you need to know for the Week 5 matchup against Miami, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.

Clemson Tigers vs. No. 4 Miami Hurricanes: What You Need to Know

Where: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

When: Saturday, Oct. 3, 7:30 p.m. ET.

Other Game Day Info:

8:00 a.m.: Parking Lots Open

10:00 a.m. - Noon: ACC Huddle (Live from Stacks)

2:00 p.m.: Fan Fest at the Stacks

4:30 p.m.: Tigers Tailgate Show (Faxon Childress & Ricky Sapp)

5:30 p.m.: Gates Open

5:30 p.m.: Tiger Walk in Rogers Family Lot

6:00 p.m.: Tiger Band 90 Minutes Before Kickoff Concert

6:30 p.m.: Tiger Band Parade to Memorial Stadium

7:30 p.m.: Kickoff at Death Valley

Watch: ABC

Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler

Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Reporter: Holly Rowe

Stream: Via ESPN or the ESPN app

Weather: By kickoff, the temperature should be in the mid-70s, but is projected to be in the low-70s throughout the contest. Clemson has started its year off with three lightning delays in its first four games, and fans might need to bring their ponchos again as it’s projected to rain throughout the entire contest, with a chance at scattered thunderstorms to begin.

Radio: The ROAR: 105.5 WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)

Play-by-Play: Don Munson

Analysts: Tim Bourret & Jeff Scott

Odds: Miami is considered a 16.5-point favorite over Clemson, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 47.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Series History: The Clemson-Miami series is tied at seven apiece (7-7) entering this week. The last time the two parties met was back in 2023, when the Hurricanes took home a 28-20 double-overtime win in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Enjoy our content? Make ClemsonOnSI a preferred source to see more stories from us on Google by clicking here.