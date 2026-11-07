How to Watch Clemson Tigers vs. Syracuse, TV, Betting

The Clemson Tigers are hitting the road for the second consecutive weekend, facing off against the Syracuse Orange in upstate New York on Saturday afternoon.

Head coach Dabo Swinney and his program are fresh off one of their most complete wins of the season against Florida State in Tallahassee, where true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds led the Tigers to a 36-24 win, thanks to his three-touchdown performance.

“He’s certainly benefiting,” Swinney said on Tuesday. “And he’s playing his best football right now because he’s played through some growing pains, and he’s gotten better every week. He cares, he works at it, he studies it. He played a really good game.”

“He’s doing a better job of taking care of the ball. He’s made some beautiful throws… and then he’s finally kind of got going with his legs. He’s made some good plays on designed runs, but he’s also made some really good plays on some off-schedule type things.”

Unfortunately for the Tigers, though, they’ve run into quite a few injury problems entering their Week 10 contest. Key players missing this week include: starting slot receiver Tyler Brown, starting running back Gideon Davidson, starting center Harris Sewell and starting left guard Elyjah Thurmon.

Nevertheless, Clemson will stick to its next-man-up mentality, with optimism that its offense can sustain the firepower it had last week while its defense continues to play at an elite level in both the run and pass game.

On the other side of things, head coach Fran Brown and the Orange sit at 4-4, but their record doesn’t exactly tell the entire story.

To begin the year, they dominated FCS program New Hampshire before falling to Cal by three points and Pittsburgh by 14. They then snuck out a 42-41 win over UConn, but yet again, fell short to a pair of ACC teams, Virginia and Louisville, by a combined margin of 11 points. Since then, they’ve gone on a two-game winning streak, with an overtime win against North Carolina and an upset over No. 19 SMU.

Those last two performances are exactly why this Orange team can’t be taken lightly.

Syracuse runs a high-powered, pass-heavy offense built on explosive plays, and it has the ceiling to surprise better teams, as last year’s upset showed, even if it lacks the week-to-week consistency. Not to mention, they have the fifth-leading receiver in the nation, Umari Hatcher, who enters this weekend with 60 catches for 952 yards and eight touchdowns.

However, with quarterback Steve Angeli still dealing with lingering problems in the Achilles tendon he tore against Clemson last season, it wouldn’t be surprising if they bring a more balanced offense to the table. Especially with Jackson State transfer Ahmad Miller having just run for over 130 yards and two touchdowns against the Tar Heels in Week 8.

Clemson knows it can’t afford a letdown against a team like the Orange, especially after how last season’s matchup went, and Swinney made it clear the Tigers are focused on building momentum as the season enters its final stretch.

“Two good teams; going to battle on the road. Really proud of our team for coming off a great win this past week on the road, and so for us, we got to stack it up,” he finished. “We got to put some consistency together and try to have a great November. As we head into November football, I still think our best football is in front of us.”

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Now, here's everything you need to know for the Week 10 matchup against Syracuse, including broadcast information and betting odds, as well as other game day information for those attending the game.

Clemson Tigers vs. Syracuse Orange: What You Need to Know

Where: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

When: Saturday, Nov. 7, Noon EST

Other Game Day Info:

4:00 p.m.: Tigers Tailgate Show (Faxon Childress & Ricky Sapp)

10:00 a.m.: Tigers arrive at JMA Wireless Dome

Noon: Kickoff

Watch: ESPN2

Play-by-Play: Lowell Galindo

Analyst: Kirk Morrison

Reporter: Dawn Davenport

Stream: ESPN2 or the ESPN app

Weather: By kickoff, the temperature should be in the low-60s, but is projected to be in the high-50s throughout the contest. Clear skies.

Radio: The ROAR: 105.5 WCCP-FM and WAHT(AM)

Play-by-Play: Don Munson

Analysts: Tim Bourret & Jeff Scott

Odds: Clemson is considered a 2.5-point favorite over Syracuse, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 49.5 points.

Disclaimer: Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Series History: Clemson holds a 10-3 lead in the all-time series with the Orange. During their most recent meeting in 2025, though, Syracuse stunned the Tigers at home, 34-21.