4 Opposing Players Clemson Can't Afford to Ignore vs. Syracuse in Week 10

The Clemson Tigers bounced back last weekend in Tallahassee, taking down in-conference rival Florida State 36-24, thanks to a three-touchdown performance by true freshman quarterback Tait Reynolds.

Now, the program is preparing to hit the road again. This time to Syracuse, New York, where they’ll face off against head coach Fran Brown and the Orange.

With the contest just three days away, Clemson Tigers on SI has created a list of four opposing players the Tigers cannot afford to ignore heading into the Week 10 matchup.

RBs Ahmad Miller & Tylik Hill

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange running back Ahmad Miller (22) carries the ball during overtime against North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through nine weeks, the Syracuse Orange boast a top-65 rushing offense, and a big thanks for that goes to the backfield tandem of true sophomore Tylik Hill and Jackson State transfer Ahmad Miller.

The duo have equally split carries this season, with Hill and Miller each receiving 98 carries entering Week 10.

To begin the year, Hill received a majority of the carries and impressed while doing so, totaling 258 yards on 51 touches against UConn and Virginia in Weeks 5 and 6. However, during the team’s Week 7 contest against Louisville, Miller broke out for 123 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries, a near seven-yard average. Hill, on the other hand, struggled, averaging a measly 2.4 yards per carry on 11 touches.

Since then, Miller has become the primary back, totaling 32 carries for 132 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-30 overtime win against North Carolina the following week. Most recently, he logged 18 carries for 56 yards and one touchdown in the Orange’s 30-27 upset over No. 19 SMU. Hill performed well, too, taking 10 carries for 54 yards in the contest.

Luckily for the Tigers, they boast a top-40 rushing defense that allows 123 rushing yards per game and 3.58 yards per carry. Nonetheless, the two-headed snake needs to be game-planned appropriately, as Miller or Hill could pop off in any given game.

EDGE Keyshawn Johnson

Oct 3, 2026; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Syracuse Orange linebacker Keyshawn Johnson (14) sacks Connecticut Huskies quarterback Kalieb Osborne (7) during the second half at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Interestingly, Johnson has some recent history with Clemson.

Back in January, the UT Martin transfer took a visit to Death Valley after posting 13.5 sacks and taking home OVC-South Defensive Player of the Year honors for the Skyhawks in 2025.

While the Tigers were one of his top options, he ultimately decided to commit to Syracuse, and it’s worked out for him so far. Through eight contests, he leads the Orange in sacks with six total and has logged 28 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, two pass deflections and one forced fumble.

What makes his presence even more urgent heading into Week 10 is that he’s coming off his best performance yet against the Mustangs last weekend. He totaled six tackles and a game-high two sacks to help lead his team to an upset win.

Over the past two weeks, though, we’ve featured an edge rusher in each edition of players to watch, Virginia Tech’s Aycen Stevens and Florida State’s Rylan Kennedy, and the Tigers shut down both. Against Clemson, the pair combined for just six tackles, only one of them for a loss.

That begs the question: Can the Tigers do it again?

WR Umari Hatcher

Oct 24, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange wide receiver Umari Hatcher (2) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against North Carolina Tar Heels at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s always one obvious player that’ll be featured in each of these segments, and this week’s is wide receiver Umari Hatcher.

After missing a majority of the 2025 season due to injury, the sixth-year wideout has emerged as not only one of the best pass-catchers in the ACC, but in the nation. Entering Week 10, Hatcher sits fourth nationally in receiving yards (952), tied seventh in receptions (60) and tied ninth in receiving touchdowns (8).

The 6-foot-3 receiver was relatively quiet against SMU last weekend, but he arrived on a tear, with four straight 100-yard games, including 224 yards against Louisville in Week 7. In that stretch, he totaled the bulk of his production, logging 37 receptions for 605 yards and six touchdowns.

Now, he’ll face a tough task against projected first-round pick Ashton Hampton, who’s allowed just four receptions for 49 yards across the past three contests. Keep an eye out for this matchup.