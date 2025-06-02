Insider Logs Two Expert Picks for Clemson to Land Coveted 2026 Recruits
Clemson has returned to form during the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Already owning one of the best classes in the nation, they are looking to finish with a top 10 group that could even climb into the top five if they land some of their preferred targets.
This past weekend was a huge one for the Tigers, and it seems like they have some great momentum coming off multiple official visits taken by high-profile recruits.
In fact, Steve Wiltfong of On3 logged two predictions for Clemson to land four-star offensive linemen Leo Delaney and Carter Scruggs.
Both viewed as interior line prospects, Delaney is ranked 130th overall by On3's Industry Ranking while Scruggs comes in at No. 154.
The fact that Wiltfong is even putting these predictions in right now shows how much of an impression Clemson and the coaching staff left on each player, since both of them still have three upcoming official visits they are scheduled to take to see other notable programs.
Scruggs was open about his feelings, telling Wiltfong, "They are in the lead right now but I am still heavily considering other schools. Right now I still plan on taking my future OVs but I might be closer than I originally thought."
Scruggs, a 6-foot-4, 290-pound Virginia native, would be a massive win for Dabo Swinney and company.
The coveted prospect is scheduled to take trips to Michigan, Penn State and Georgia in the coming weekends, but this visit to Clemson was enough for Wiltfong to think the Tigers will land him.
Delaney didn't share feedback with the insider that was reported as of now, but the 6-foot-5, 275-pound North Carolina native must have been impacted in the same way.
He is still set to visit Penn State, Michigan and Tennessee, so Clemson is going to have a battle on their hands against those blue blood programs.
However, this is great news coming off the weekend, and it seems like the Tigers could land two of their coveted targets.