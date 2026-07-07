Kevin Guskiewicz Backs Out of Clemson Presidency, Opts to Stay at Michigan State

On December 31, 2025, longtime Clemson President Jim Clements announced his retirement, leaving the University in search of a new candidate for the 2026-27 school year.

After a few months, it was announced on May 27 that Michigan State President Kevin Guskiewicz was appointed the 16th President of Clemson University, following approval by the Board of Trustees. He was set to begin his duties in August.

However, things have changed quickly: this past Monday, it was reported that Guskiewicz has decided to stay with the Spartans due to personal reasons, according to The State's Chapel Fowler.

News: Incoming Clemson university president Kevin Gusckiewicz will NOT be joining the school and will remain in his job as Michigan State's president, I can confirm. In a message sent to campus, Clemson says it was notified Guskiewicz chose to stay at MSU for "personal reasons" — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) July 6, 2026

Guskiewicz was voted in unanimously by the Board of Trustees in May and was set to receive base compensation of $1.2 million over five years.

The move came as a surprise to most, considering Guskiewicz just had his pay raise doubled from $1 million to $2 million, leading people to think he was staying in East Lansing. However, despite the raise, his conflict with the Board of Trustees seemed insurmountable.

Nevertheless, for Clemson, it appeared to be a move in the right direction, especially for a school that hasn't dealt with this type of situation since 2013, when Clements was hired as the 15th President.

Throughout his career, Guskiewicz served as the 12th Chancellor of North Carolina from 2019 to 2024. After his five-year stint with the Tar Heels, Michigan State voted him in unanimously as the University's 22nd President in December 2023.

While some fans and alums weren't too happy about the hiring, it was seen as a smart move for Athletics, as Guskiewicz built a very solid relationship with Michigan State Athletic Director J. Batt and Men's Basketball head coach Tom Izzo. Not to mention, he had already gained experience serving as vice chair of the ACC Board of Directors in addition to working alongside leaders in the Big Ten Conference through the league's Council of Presidents and Chancellors.

As mentioned, though, all of that was recently thrown out the window. Soon after the announcement that he'd be staying in East Lansing, where he'll earn a $1.5 million annual salary, he released a letter to the community explaining his decision.

"Over the past several weeks, there has been considerable discussion and speculation about the future of Michigan State University and what another leadership transition could mean for this extraordinary institution," Guskiewicz wrote. "I know this period has created uncertainty and raised important questions across our community. It also prompted a period of deep personal reflection about my own commitment to Michigan State and the future we are building together."

"After much thought, countless conversations and careful consideration, I have decided to remain at Michigan State University and continue serving as your president."

Following the news, Clemson University sent out a school-wide email on Tuesday morning saying, "The Board will meet in the coming days to determine next steps in the presidential search process. As those decisions are made, we will communicate directly with the University community."

With that said, it's unclear who the school will look to hire as its next President. But we do know that Provost Bob Jones had been serving as interim President following Clements' departure ahead of the New Year, and it's very possible that he will resume those duties.