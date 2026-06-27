Four-Star Clemson Target Pushes Commitment Date Back; New Date TBD

After setting a commitment date just over two weeks ago, a former Clemson commit has pulled the plug on his original decision date of July 3, 2026.

On Saturday morning, Lakeside (Ga.) defensive back Seth Williams announced via social media that he would be pushing back his commitment date, which will be between the Tigers and Georgia. However, he didn’t specify when his new decision date would be.

“After much prayer and consideration, I’ve decided to push my commitment date back,” Williams wrote. “I’m incredibly thankful to God for blessing me with the opportunity to be recruited by two amazing programs, and I’m so grateful for my family, whose love and support have guided me every step of the way.

“Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey. I’m excited for what’s ahead and trust God’s timing.”

Williams is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 364 overall player, the No. 35 player at his position and the No. 42 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to the Rivals Industry.

“When the time is right i the Lord will make it happen.” pic.twitter.com/zY30B1492c — Seth Williams 4⭐️ (@SethWilliams9_) June 27, 2026

Following a junior season that saw the 6-foot-3, 190-pound safety post 73 tackles, five for a loss, five pass breakups, two interceptions and one forced fumble, Williams’ stock blew up this past spring. He earned his first Division I offer from Tulane in late January, and by late March, he already boasted 33 offers.

However, there weren’t too many prominent programs calling his name until Clemson came along and offered the rising talent following an unofficial visit. Williams then decided to commit on the spot before decommitting just over two weeks later, as he felt he was rushing his recruitment.

Shortly after making the decision to decommit from the Tigers, he released his top six schools, which consisted of: Clemson, Florida, Vanderbilt, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Syracuse. But, his recruitment only continued to ramp up as time went on, boasting 50+ offers by the end of May.

In the final days of May, he reshuffled his top six, keeping Clemson and Florida, but replacing the other programs with Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Florida State. Consequently, he scheduled official visits with the Tigers (May 29-31), the Bulldogs (June 5-7), the Gators (June 12-14) and the Buckeyes (June 19-21).

However, similar to the newest Clemson commit, Jayden Aparicio-Bailey, Clemson and Georgia impressed Williams so much on their official visits that he canceled the remainder of his official visits and trimmed his list to the two programs.

While his recruitment date is now to be determined, the Tigers appear to be the front-runner, with Clemson247’s Austin Hannon submitting an expert prediction for Williams to land with the program. Not to mention, the program holds a 85.6% chance of landing the four-star talent, according to the Rivals Prediction Machine.