Klubnik Nation's Top QB, Per Athletic
Leading the Clemson Tigers to an ACC title last season while improving most facets of his own game, quarterback Cade Klubnik enters 2025 as one of the top players in college football, an early contender for the Heisman Trophy and a realistic option for the No. 1 overall pick in next year's NFL Draft.
Recently, the Athletics' Sam Khan Jr. and Antonio Morales joined in the outside hype, ranking Klubnik as the No. 1 quarterback in the country entering the 2025 season after polling more than 40 coaches and staffers from across the country.
"The lack of consensus on a clear-cut No. 1 underscored the unique quarterback year this is in college football. There’s no alpha. Garrett Nussmeier, LaNorris Sellers and DJ Lagway all got No. 1 votes. But Klubnik received the most love from opposing coaches because he checks every box," they wrote.
As the top quarterback, Klubnik headlined the top tier of quarterbacks in the country, which Khan Jr. and Morales described as "The most talented QBs in the country, with the highest ceilings. They can carry their team and are often the biggest keys to victory. Many in this tier find themselves in the Heisman Trophy conversation."
Among the coaches and staffers used for the poll, one Power Four head coach explained that while Klubnik may not be elite at one trait in his eyes, he doesn't have any weaknesses.
“I was a Cade Klubnik hater,” a Power 4 offensive coordinator said. “He balled out last year. I was impressed with him.”
Last year, Klubnik threw for 3,639 yards, 36 yards and six touchdowns, leading Clemson to a 10-4 record and an appearance in the College Football Playoff. Now, the Tigers are looking to take the next step and make a deep run in the playoffs.
Should the Tigers make a run, Klubnik will be a big reason why.
"Cade's driven by the right things," head coach Dabo Swinney said at last week's media day. "I'm sure he took a little fuel last year, but that's not his fire. I'm proud of him. "He's done a great job; he's been here three years. He's a model dude. He's what you want. He's committed in every sense of that word. He's a leader."