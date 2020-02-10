Monday Morning Reset: Big Week Ahead at Clemson

Welcome to the Monday Morning Reset, where we catch you up on what happened over the weekend and what's coming up this week in Clemson athletics.

it's going to be a very busy week. Monte Lee and the baseball team open up the season Friday with the first of a three-contest series.

The Clemson softball team, which picked up its first two wins in program history over the weekend program at the UCF Black & Gold tournament, makes its home debut Wednesday.

This coming weekend alone, there will be 17 sporting events taking place on Clemson’s campus.

Lee and his players will meet with the media Tuesday, when the starting pitching rotation could be announced for this weekend. We'll have full coverage of Opening Day and the entire series.

Football has quieted down with National Signing Day behind us, but that doesn’t mean we're taking any time off from Dabo Swinney's team. We’re keeping track of Clemson’s latest offers to recruits, giving you fresh recruiting news and taking a look at impact signees.

Weekend recap

This week in Clemson sports

Softball vs. Western Carolina, Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Men’s basketball at Pitt, Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Women’s basketball vs. Wake Forest, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Women’s tennis at Virginia Tech, Friday at 2 p.m.

Softball vs. Maryland in ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Baseball vs. Liberty, Friday at 4 p.m.

Track & Field in Tiger Paw Invitational, Friday & Saturday at TBA

Softball vs. Maryland in ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Baseball vs. Liberty, Saturday at 1 p.m.

Basketball vs. Louisville, Saturday at 4 p.m.

Softball vs. Michigan State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Saturday 5:30 p.m.

Men’s golf at Puerto Rico Classic, all day Sunday

Women’s golf at IJGA Collegiate Invitational, all day Sunday

Women’s tennis vs. Wake Forest, Sunday at noon

Women’s tennis vs. Western Carolina, Sunday at 4 p.m.

Softball vs. Michigan State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball vs. Miami, Sunday at 1 p.m.

Baseball vs. Liberty, Sunday at 1 p.m.