AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Men's Basketball

Monday Morning Reset: Big Week Ahead at Clemson

Brad Senkiw

Welcome to the Monday Morning Reset, where we catch you up on what happened over the weekend and what's coming up this week in Clemson athletics. 

it's going to be a very busy week. Monte Lee and the baseball team open up the season Friday with the first of a three-contest series.

The Clemson softball team, which picked up its first two wins in program history over the weekend program at the UCF Black & Gold tournament, makes its home debut Wednesday.

This coming weekend alone, there will be 17 sporting events taking place on Clemson’s campus.

Lee and his players will meet with the media Tuesday, when the starting pitching rotation could be announced for this weekend. We'll have full coverage of Opening Day and the entire series. 

Football has quieted down with National Signing Day behind us, but that doesn’t mean we're taking any time off from Dabo Swinney's team. We’re keeping track of Clemson’s latest offers to recruits, giving you fresh recruiting news and taking a look at impact signees.

Be sure to come here all week long and follow us @ClemsonSI to keep up with all that’s going on with Clemson athletics. Also, check every Monday morning for a recap of the weekend that was and a preview of what’s to come.

Weekend recap 

Football: Dabo Swinney and the Tigers getting over the LSU loss and getting started on the 2020 season.

Football: The fall of 1992 made a major impact on how Swinney handles victory.

Football: Our spring position previews continue with safeties, where Clemson is replacing a pair of starters.

Football: The XFL made its latest debut with a brand of football that brought some excitement to the sport and made for a solid performance from former Tiger Corey Crawford.

Baseball: Davis Sharpe is high on Clemson’s pitching depth going into Opening Day.

This week in Clemson sports

Softball vs. Western Carolina, Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Men’s basketball at Pitt, Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Women’s basketball vs. Wake Forest, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Women’s tennis at Virginia Tech, Friday at 2 p.m.

Softball vs. Maryland in ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Friday at 2:30 p.m.

Baseball vs. Liberty, Friday at 4 p.m.

Track & Field in Tiger Paw Invitational, Friday & Saturday at TBA

Softball vs. Maryland in ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Baseball vs. Liberty, Saturday at 1 p.m.

Basketball vs. Louisville, Saturday at 4 p.m.

Softball vs. Michigan State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Saturday 5:30 p.m.

Men’s golf at Puerto Rico Classic, all day Sunday

Women’s golf at IJGA Collegiate Invitational, all day Sunday

Women’s tennis vs. Wake Forest, Sunday at noon

Women’s tennis vs. Western Carolina, Sunday at 4 p.m.

Softball vs. Michigan State in ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Women’s basketball vs. Miami, Sunday at 1 p.m.

Baseball vs. Liberty, Sunday at 1 p.m.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Swinney, Tigers Move Past LSU Loss

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers deal the loss to LSU in the national championship game and begin preparation for the 2020 season.

Brad Senkiw

by

BillBragg2

Tigers Fall Short Against Irish Without Simms

Without leading scorer and rebounder Aamir Simms, Clemson men's basketball lost to Notre Dame on Sunday at Littlejohn Coliseum. The Tigers got a career-high points from freshman Alex Hemenway, but it wasn't enough as the Irish pulled away in the final minutes.

Brad Senkiw

Tigers In the Pros: Three Debut In XFL

Former Clemson defensive end Corey Crawford puts up nice numbers in his debut with the Houston Roughnecks, who knocked off former Clemson offensive lineman Isaiah Battle and the L.A. Wildcats 37-17 in Week 1 of the XFL.

Brad Senkiw

How to Watch, Listen and Notes: Notre Dame at Clemson Basketball

Clemson trails the all-time series with Notre Dame 5-2. However, after starting out 0-5, Clemson has won back-to-back games against Notre Dame dating back to 2018. Clemson won its first home game against Notre Dame in 2018 and went on the road last year to claim victory.

CU Athletic Communications

Spring Preview Safeties: A Mixture Of Experience And Youth

With Tanner Muse and K'Von Wallace both moving on, Nolan Turner and Denzell Johnson will lead the way at safety for Clemson in 2020.

JP-Priester

Assessing Clemson’s 2021 Recruiting needs - Quarterback

The Tigers started off the 2021 recruiting class with nine elite players joining the fold. The Clemson coaching staff will now be presented with the opportunity to build upon that great start. Here’s a look at Clemson’s needs and targets, beginning with quarterback.

Brian Smith

by

Brian Smith

Davis Sharpe Looks To Lead A Deep Clemson Pitching Staff

Heading into his sophomore season, Davis Sharpe looks to lead the Clemson pitching staff in 2020

JP-Priester

Why Does Clemson Dance? Because Alabama Almost Lost Two Games

If anyone is looking for the reason for the Tigers' post game celebrations that have become viral on social media, they can look no further than the two games in the fall of 1992.

Zach Lentz

Clemson-Notre Dame Set For 7:30 p.m. Kickoff

NBC Sports announced today that the game between Clemson and Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 7 has been set for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC

CU Athletic Communications

by

Ct33

Clemson, Brooks Produce Strong Showing Friday

The Clemson Track & Field teams concluded the first day of competition at the South Carolina Invitational with five top-five finishes, eight personal bests and 13 season bests. Devon Brooks was the star of the day, as Brooks ran 7.71 in the final of the men’s 60 meter hurdles to win the event and become the fourth-best performer in program history.

CU Athletic Communications