Monday Morning Reset: Clemson Turns Page to February

January 2021 left a lot to be desired in Tiger Town.

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football team kicked off the New Year by getting crushed by Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl. The men's basketball team that started 9-1 but went 3-4 since flipping the calendar and had a stoppage due to COVID-19 protocol. Larry Penley announced he's retiring from the Clemson men's golf at the end of this season, his 38th with the program.

There were positives. While Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne departed for the NFL, Swinney got back his entire starting defense and then some, and 2021 is shaping up nicely with the likes of receiver Justyn Ross coming back as well.

Regardless, many folks are glad to see February get here. Spring football practice kicks off later this month, and the Clemson SI team will be all over it. Men's and women's basketball have plenty of key games remaining and an opportunity to finish strong. Monte Lee and the baseball team get back on the diamond on Feb. 19 for the first time since last March.

While there's a lot to look forward to, here's a look back as some of our top headlines from last week:

NFL legend doesn't think the Jaguars should take Lawrence No. 1

With departure season winding down, new players will need to make impacts

Baseball season is upon Clemson

Deshaun Watson's standoff with Houston Texans continues

Clemson linebacker enters NCAA transfer portal

Here are five storylines to keep an eye on this week:

1. Tiger turnaround: If Clemson men's basketball ends up making the NCAA tournament and eventually calling this season a success, this will be the week it looks back on. The Tigers have a pair of home games that some years don't appear winnable, but they've got a huge opportunity for a 2-0 week with North Carolina (Tuesday, 7 p.m.) and Syracuse (Saturday, 2 p.m.) coming to Littlejohn Coliseum. Lose both and a season that's on the verge of derailing could officially be off the tracks.

2. Tigers in the Super Bowl: It's going to be a great matchup Sunday between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the latter's home stadium. If Patrick Mahomes vs. Tom Brady isn't reason enough to tune in, Clemson will be well represented in South Florida. Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins was listed as questionable, but expect to see teammate Bashaud Breeland and Tampa punter Bradley Pinion in the "Big Game."

3. Watson rumor mill: No matter what the Houston Texans do or say, it's hard to imagine seeing Watson back in a navy blue uniform in 2021. With the NFL in the spotlight this week, there will be a ton more rumors and speculation on where Watson could be dealt. The league's new season doesn't officially begin until next month, but trades can occur at any time, and with Matthew Stafford heading from Detroit to the L.A. Rams for multiple draft picks and QB Jared Goff, the asking price for Watson likely went way up.

4. National Signing Day: Thanks to the early signing period in December, Clemson's 2021 class is complete, so there will be no drama on Wednesday's National Signing Day. However, it'll be interesting to keep up with how teams finish to set up the final national recruiting rankings. The Tigers are looking at a top-10 class, maybe even top-5 because of a great haul that's already put many of those future stars on campus.

5. Putting a baseball team together: The Tigers have a lot of questions to answer before the first game of the regular season, including figuring out the starting pitching staff. These next three weeks are critical when filling spots and getting into the swing of things, literally and figuratively. Doug Kingsmore Stadium will be hosting a ton of inter-squad practices, and Lee will be updating how his team is coming together.