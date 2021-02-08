Monday Morning Reset: Super Bowl Over, Attention for Clemson Turns Away From Football

Super Bowl LV officially wrapped up football from 2020, although college football at the FCS level gets started this month. For many, it's hibernation time, but there's a lot going on this week in Clemson athletics.

Welcome to the dog days of winter.

This just means it's time to focus on other things, and Clemson sports is about to get real interesting, even without football. Brad Brownell has the men's basketball team on a winning streak. Spring sports are heating up despite the cold weather, and the Deshaun Watson vs. Texans saga isn't going away anytime soon.

As for the Super Bowl, well, it wasn't the greatest night for former Clemson players. While Bradley Pinion won his first ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chiefs' Sammy Watkins, Bashaud Breeland and Dorian O'Daniel were on the losing side. The Bucs rolled past Kansas City 31-9 and made life miserable for the Chiefs' high-octane offense.

In case you missed it, here were some of the top stories from All Clemson this week:

Here are five storylines to keep an eye on this week:

1. Clemson hoops surging: Tigers are firmly back in the NCAA Tournament picture after a 2-0 week at home. Clemson has moved up more than 10 spots in the NCAA's NET rankings to 47th. Did they shake off what was ailing them in January? Maybe so, and the front-loaded schedule gets easier down the stretch if they can get a revenge win against a pesky Georgia Tech squad Friday at 8 p.m.

2. Softball is back: An incredibly successful first season for the program was cut short because of COVID-19 last March. A team that looked like it could make the postseason in 2020 will try to accomplish that feat this year when Clemson plays its first games of the season when it opens with Illinois State and North Florida in Jacksonville, Fla., Friday.

3. Remember the name: Monte Lee feels really good about his Tigers this year, including freshman two-way player Caden Grice. Is he the biggest star-in-the-making since Seth Beer rolled through Tiger Town? All Clemson tackles that very question this week and compares a hyped player to others when they arrived on campus.

4. Football continues: All Clemson will take a look back at the defense this week with grades for each position. It won't be much longer before spring practice previews began and eyes turn to a new season. The Tigers have many talented players to replace, but returnees like Justyn Ross will help ease the blow.

5. All Clemson Show: Death Valley Debates: Make sure you check out our fast-paced show where we dive into Brownell's job status, expectations for Lee, Travis Etienne's draft status and more. Be sure to tune in live Wednesday for the next episode.