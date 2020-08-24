Welcome to the Monday Morning Reset, where we catch you up on what happened last week and what's coming up this week in Clemson Athletics.

Dabo Swinney and the football team enter their third week of preparations and begin to settle into a routine before their Sept. 12 season opener at Wake Forest.

The Tigers wrapped up their fall camp last Tuesday, began virtual classes Wednesday, practiced Thursday and then took the rest of the week off to heal their bumps and bruises. They're back on the practice field Monday, and AllClemson will have full coverage later in the day.

With 20 days until the first game, Clemson will use this week to finalize its in-team evaluations, including one final scrimmage, which AllClemson will have for you in the middle of the week. Depth chart spots will be solidified while mixing in classes and staying healthy.

The Tigers will then turn their attention to the Demon Deacons and putting a game plan together.

This is also an important week in recruiting as Sports Illustrated is releasing its SI99, its own recruiting service.

Last week's football recap

Fall camp provided a host of storylines, some of which will continue through the rest of this month and into the season.

A Clemson legend joined the coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

Swinney admits his biggest concern as the second-team offensive line is a work in progress.

Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick isn't just settling for making a watch list; he wants to win the award.

This season has presented Swinney with a new set of challenges, even for a master planner like Clemson's head coach.

Tigers in the NFL

Texans QB Deshaun Watson has the goal of winning a championship at all three levels and is getting to know his new receiving corps.

Falcons head coach Dan Quinn likes what he sees out of cornerback A.J. Terrell and DeAndre Hopkins talks life after football in Arizona.

