Nolan Turner is Big Winner at Clemson’s Pro Day

CLEMSON, S.C. — When athletes have an opportunity to perform in front of all 32 NFL teams, everyone is a winner.

However, the big winner from Clemson’s Pro Day Thursday at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility was Nolan Turner. The former Clemson safety stood out the most amongst the 10 players who participated in Pro Day.

Turner surprised everyone when he ran a 4.47 and 4.46 in the 40-yard dash, by far the fastest times from any of the 10 participants. He also produced a 37.5-inch vertical jump and a 10.2 in the broad jump, which were also tops amongst the participants.

“I was just excited to get out there,” Turner said afterwards. “At the end of the day, to just come out here and perform. I have been training for this day, and this moment, for a while now. So, it was good to come out here and perform well and up to my expectations.

“I hit a lot of the numbers and goals that I was trying to hit. So, it was a fun day.”

It’s a day that might have made Turner some money. Considered by some as a long shot to be drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft, the former Tiger might have seriously put himself in position to be selected.

“I think I came out here and proved that I was athletic enough. I got the tape,” Turner said. “At the end of the day, I think I have the speed and athleticism to play at the next level.”

A three-year starter at Clemson, Turner needed to show off his top-end speed, explosiveness and show that he was healthy. He checked all of the boxes.

“I was a little banged up last year, which was tough playing with last year,” Turner said. “They wanted to see me come out here and look healthy, move well and be fluent. Change of direction and playing in space.

“We got to measure some of that out here today and then some of the drills at the end. It is just good to see me moving around.”

Turner said his 40-time and his vertical jump were consistent with the numbers he was producing back in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he has been training.

“I was happy those showed up. Yeah, I was pleased,” he said.

It looked as if the NFL scouts, coaches and general managers were pleased, too. After he was done talking with the media, Turner went into the Allen Reeves Football Complex and had a private conversation with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin and General Manager Kevin Colbert.

He was also seen speaking to another NFL team.

“I got to interview with teams at the Shrine Game in Vegas and got to see some of those familiar scouts here today and stuff,” Turner said. “I am not talking to anyone specific. I just kinda gotten interviews from a bunch of different teams. I have heard some good feedback from some of them. We will just see what happens in this next month or so.”

Besides Turner, former Tigers Braden Galloway, Mario Goodrich, Jack Maddox, Darien Rencher, Justyn Ross, James Skalski, Baylon Spector and Will Spiers worked out. Andrew Booth, who was on hand, did not participate in any of Thursday’s drills.