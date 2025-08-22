PFF Predicts Clemson Tigers' Revenge on Texas Longhorns
Fresh off their first College Football Playoff appearance in five seasons, the Clemson Tigers enter the 2025 campaign with several key contributors returning and high expectations.
While the program endured a relative rough patch for a few years, head coach Dabo Swinney and his team are looking to recapture the dominance that carried them to six straight CFP appearances and two national titles from 2015 to 2020.
In a recent CFP prediction, PFF’s Max Chadwick projected that the Tigers would face the Texas Longhorns in the National Championship and take home the trophy. Having been eliminated by the Longhorns in 2024, revenge would be sweet for Clemson on the game's biggest stage.
While winning the National Championship would be a significant leap from losing in the first round of the most recent CFP, the Tigers have the talent and coaching pedigree to be a serious contender.
Besides having a rare mix of talent and veteran leadership, everything also seems to be coming together at the right time.
Ohio State and Notre Dame, the two teams that faced off in last year’s championship, will not be returning their starting quarterbacks. And it won’t just be the top two teams entering the season with a new signal-caller; seven of the 12 teams in last year’s CFP lost their quarterback during the offseason.
On the other hand, the Tigers have Cade Klubnik, who PFF views as the best returning quarterback in college football.
“There may not have been a more improved quarterback in college football this past season than Klubnik. Only Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders threw more touchdowns than the junior (36). Klubnik also ranked fifth in big-time throws (28),” PFF wrote of Klubnik. “The top quarterback recruit in the 2022 class is finally starting to live up to the hype and has the potential to take a loaded Clemson roster to the promised land as a senior.”
However, a quarterback is often only as good as his offensive line. Luckily for Klubnik, he will be protected by one of the top units in the country. The Tigers return four graduate offensive linemen with a combined 120 career starts, including tackle Blake Miller, a projected first-round pick.
The Tigers are also loaded on the defensive side of the ball, starting with two projected top-ten picks in their front-seven. Defensive tackle Peter Woods and edge rusher T.J. Parker have spent the past two seasons wreaking havoc on offensive linemen, and they’ve shown no sign of slowing down this year.
Besides their two defensive stars, the Tigers still have a very well-rounded defense.
Clemson’s linebacker unit will be led by Sammy Brown, last year’s ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, who said he has also made strides as a team leader this offseason.
Their defensive backfield features cornerback Aveion Terrell, a projected top-15 pick who earned an All-ACC nod last season.
If the Tigers’ veteran core can stay healthy throughout the season, the program could find itself returning to its glory days very soon.