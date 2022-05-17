Suspension Might Come Sooner for Deshaun Watson than Expected

The NFL could hand down a suspension sooner rather than later for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

CBS Sports reported Monday that the former Clemson quarterback is expected to meet with NFL officials this week, as part of the league’s investigation into the 22 civil suits that have been filed against him.

The meeting between Watson and the NFL is expected to take place in Texas.

The NFL is investigating Watson to determine if he violated the league’s personal-conduct policy and is potentially subject to a league-issued suspension.

“We will decline comment, as the review is active and ongoing,” the league said in a statement on NFL.com.

Previous reports suggested a suspension from the NFL will likely not come until after the civil suits have been resolved in some way. However, with it unlikely any trial will begin before the start of the NFL season and after both attorneys have agreed not to have a trial during the season, the league could possibly hand down a suspension before the season begins if it completes its investigation.

Twenty-two women have accused Watson of sexual misconduct and assault that allegedly occurred during massages.

Watson, who has claimed he has done nothing wrong, was traded to Cleveland on March 18, after two Texas grand juries decided not to charge him with any criminal wrongdoing.

CBS also reported Watson is headed to the Bahamas this weekend where he will host some of his new Cleveland teammates to form some team bonding.

Watson, who has been working out with his new team since he signed, was traded to the Browns from the Houston Texans. The Browns signed him to an NFL record $230 million guaranteed contract.

Cleveland is expected to begin OTAs a week from today (May 24).