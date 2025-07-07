Terrell, Clemson Secondary Crucial in Tigers’ 2025 Defensive Revamp
The Clemson Tigers look to rebound defensively this season from a relatively lackluster performance in 2024, and national media outlets believe they have the talent to do so.
Pro Football Focus listed Clemson’s secondary at No. 4 in the nation in its “Top-10 secondaries entering the 2025 season” rankings, trailing only Texas, Alabama and Notre Dame.
A large reason why the Tigers cracked the top five of this list is their talented room of corners, which is headlined by junior standout Avieon Terrell. The younger brother of Atlanta Falcons star A.J. Terrell was ranked as PFF’s fourth-best returning cornerback this past April after displaying his elite, well-rounded skillset in 2024.
Terrell, a projected first-round pick, according to ESPN’s latest mock draft, stands at only 5-foot-11, 180 pounds but plays beyond his size. Terrell has proven he can affect the game in a multitude of ways, leading all Power Four corners in forced incompletions with 14 last season and recording three forced fumbles – the second-most among all FBS cornerbacks.
The Atlanta native also posted a 90.7 run-defense grade in 2024, per PFF, placing him fourth among all corners in that metric. An immense point of emphasis for new defensive coordinator Tom Allen and company will be an improved run defense, as Clemson struggled heavily in stopping the run in 2024. The Tigers ranked 85th nationally in rushing defense, allowing 160.6 yards per game on the ground and 18 total rushing touchdowns. Terrell has all of the tools necessary to be the guy who can lead the charge in fixing one of the Tigers’ biggest woes of 2024.
Complimenting Terrell on the opposite side is sophomore Ashton Hampton, who is coming off an impressive freshman campaign. Hampton posted 30 tackles, six pass breakups and two interceptions in 14 games last season, earning him Freshman All-America honors. He played 455 defensive snaps in his inaugural season with the Tigers and his 45.7 pass rating allowed ranked eighth among all Power Four corners.
Clemson also returns junior Khalil Barnes and senior Jeadyn Lukus. Barnes struggled a bit last year but had a monstrous freshman season, as he was named a Freshman All-American in 2023 and became the first Tiger in the Dabo Swinney era to record multiple forced fumbles and multiple interceptions as a freshman.
Lukus started 10 games in 2024 with 34 tackles, seven pass breakups and 1.5 tackles for loss. Holding 808 career defensive snaps over his three seasons with Clemson, the senior is poised to provide the Tigers with great depth and experience at corner.
However, the Tigers face more uncertainty at safety with Kylon Griffin and Ricardo Jones set to take the reins. Griffin, a redshirt junior from Montgomery, Alabama, racked up 25 total tackles and two pass breakups last season, while true sophomore Jones tallied 20 tackles (10 solo) and one interception. Griffin and Jones hold just four starts under their belt combined.
PFF recognizes that Clemson possesses the talent and experience to make some vast improvements on the defensive side of the football in 2025. If they can figure out how to stop the run and utilize all pieces efficiently, accompanied by their elite offense, the Tigers could shape up to be a legitimate national championship contender.