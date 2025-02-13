Three Clemson Tigers Football Stars Ranked Among Best Players of 2024 Season
The Clemson Tigers are coming off of a season that had ups-and-downs, but has overall been a step forward for the program. They were led by a handful of impressive players.
Pro Football Focus' college football crew recently put together a list of the Top 100 players from the 2024 season and there were three Tigers on the list.
In additional good news for Clemson, the top two players mentioned will also be back next year. Here were the three Tigers on the list:
No. 38 QB Cade Klubnik
After coming into the season with lowered expectations and even starting the year out slow against the Georgia Bulldogs, Klubnik proved the doubters wrong and ended up having quite a campaign.
The junior completed 63.4% of his passes for 3,639 yards with 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. It was by the best campaign of his career and he has set himself up to be a Heisman contender next year.
He even upped his performance on the ground with 119 rushes for 463 yards with seven touchdowns.
No. 55 EDGE T.J. Parker
Parker is one of the most exciting young defenders in the sport.
Many thought he would have an immediate impact as a freshman in 2023. He didn’t have the best debut campaign, but followed it up by showing what he is capable of as a pass rusher.
The sophomore had 57 tackles with 20 total for a loss and 11 sacks. That brings him up to 16.5 for his career.
His true breakout game came in the 24-20 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers. Without him showing up on defense, the Tigers may not have won the game. Parker had four of his 11 sacks in that game.
He will be a leader on the team next season.
No. 70 S R.J. Mickens
Mickens was one of the leaders on the defense last season. He was a fifth-year senior and had by far the best campaign of his career.
The safety had 75 tackles with six for a loss as a run defender. In coverage, he picked up two interceptions with broke up seven passes.
He had been a major contributor for the last few years, but really took his play to the next level in his final campaign. It was his last chance to impress NFL scouts in anticipation of April's draft, and he showed off.