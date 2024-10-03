Three Defensive Stars to Watch as Clemson Tigers Face Florida State Seminoles
The No. 15 Clemson Tigers are putting together some quality defensive games during this three-game winning streak, even though their offensive performances are somewhat overshadowing the unit.
Clemson hopes to keep that streak going when they head to Tallahassee to face the Florida State Seminoles.
The Tigers (3-1, 2-0 in ACC) have put up three quality defensive games since their season opener. Against Stanford, the unit made some key stops in the red zone and on third or fourth down while creating three turnovers, two of which were interceptions. They were the type of game-changing plays that help teams win games.
The Seminoles (1-4, 1-3) are still trying to get things turned around but they have some players putting together some great seasons.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Clemson
LB Wade Woodaz
Woodaz is just everywhere these days. He is Clemson’s leading tackler with 26 tackles overall, including 15 solo stops. He also has an interception and a forced fumble. When it comes to stopping the run, Woodaz is a big piece of the puzzle and without him the Tigers would definitely be in a pickle.
S R.J. Mickens
One of Clemson’s most experienced defenders is having another quality season. He has 22 tackles, split evenly between solo stops and assists. He’s also defended two passes. He doesn’t have an interception yet, but at some point, Mickens is going to make that type of player and it’s going to come at a key moment.
LB Barrett Carter
Carter was singing the praises of freshman linebacker Sammy Brown earlier this week, and for good reason. Brown’s career is off to a great start. But Carter is having a fine season, one that could bring him All-ACC honors again. He has 20 tackles, including 11 solo stops, along with a sack. The bigger numbers are coming.
Florida State
DB Shyheim Brown
Brown is having a busy season. After five games he leads the Seminoles with 36 stops, along with a defended pass. That’s coming off a 2023 season in which he recorded 53 tackles, including two sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery, four pass breakups and two quarterback hurries. He was also named third-team All-ACC.
DL Joshua Farmer
Right now Farmer is the Seminoles’ top pass rusher. He has a team-leading 2.5 sacks, along with 15 tackles, with eight solo stops. Last year he had 32 tackles, including seven tackles for loss with five sacks, two quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. He was named second-team All-ACC and Florida State’s most improved defensive player.
LB Cam Riley
Riley is the Seminoles’ second-leading tackler with 26 stops, including 15 solo. It’s his first year with FSU. Before that, he played four season at Auburn where he had 121 tackles in 46 games, with eight tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks. Last year he had 32 tackles for the Tigers, with 3.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.