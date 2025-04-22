Three Former Clemson Tigers Football Stars Selected in Final NFL Mock Draft
The 2025 NFL draft begins on Thursday and the Clemson Tigers have several eligible players that could be selected.
The draft starts with the first round on Thursday night, followed by the second and third rounds on Friday evening. On Saturday, teams will select the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh round picks in the morning and afternoon.
Jordan Reid released his final seven-round mock draft at ESPN+ (subscription required) earlier this week and just three Clemson Tigers made it into the mock — and none were selected in the first three rounds.
The highest-selected Tiger is the same player that has been taken first in just about every mock draft the past several weeks — linebacker Barrett Carter.
He’s gone as high as the second round in some mock drafts. But in Reid’s mock he was selected in the fourth round, No. 130 overall, to the Detroit Lions. He’s been connected to the Lions in other mock drafts with earlier selections.
The Lions are one of the best teams in the NFL and reached the NFC championship game two seasons ago.
The four-year letterman was a two-time all-America selection who finished his Tigers career with 254 tackles, including 31.5 for loss, with 12.5 sacks, 24 pass breakups, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He started 40 of his 52 career games.
Last season he was first-team All-ACC as he finished the season with 84 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, nine pass breakups and a fumble recovery as he played in all 14 games. He was also a Butkus Award finalist, given to the nation’s best linebacker.
Two other Tigers followed Carter in the mock draft. First, safety RJ Mickens went in the sixth round, No. 193 overall, to the Cincinnati Bengals. The son of a former NFL star, Mickens finished his Clemson career with 229 tackles.
Four picks later, tight end Jake Briningstool went No. 197 overall to the Denver Broncos. That would give second-year star quarterback Bo Nix a new target to throw to next season. He left Clemson after catching 127 passes for his career.
Two other players are considered possibilities to be drafted this weekend, including defensive tackle Payton Page and offensive guard Marcus Tate. In some mocks they’ve been taken in the seventh round.