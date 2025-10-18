Three SMU Players That Could Give Clemson Headaches This Week
After cruising past Boston College for a 41-10 win last week, the Clemson Tigers tallied back-to-back wins for the first time of the season.
As the Tigers hope to continue their hot streak during an ACC matchup against SMU, Clemson Tigers on SI takes a look at three notable opposing players to keep an eye on.
QB Kevin Jennings
Jennings has a solid case to be viewed as the top quarterback in the conference and one of the top quarterbacks in the entire country. After leading the Mustangs to an ACC Championship
Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney has already had a front row seat to Jennings’ talents, explaining that he presents a serious challenge to Clemson’s defense.
“This is, by far, the most dynamic quarterback that we’ve played,” Swinney said. “He’s a problem, he’s a really good player. He’s going to make some plays, I’d like to say you’re just going to shut this guy down, but I have yet to see it happen... He will let it rip from any arm angle you can imagine.”
This season, Jennings is tied for the conference lead in touchdowns (15), while ranking second in passing yards (1,658) and third in completion percentage (71.7%).
With a shaky pass defense up to this point in the season, Clemson’s best shot at slowing Jennings down will be to generate consistent pressure up front, forcing him out of his comfort zone and into making split-second decisions.
WR Romello Brinson
Since transferring over from Miami in 2023, Brinson has emerged as Jennings’ most reliable target.
The Miami Northwestern High School product is far and away the Mustangs’ leading receiver, with double the catches of SMU’s second-leading receiver. Through six games, Brinson has caught 32 passes for 484 yards (third-most in the ACC) and three touchdowns.
His best game of the season came against Baylor, when he caught four passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns, including a 75-yard score.
Cornerback Aveion Terrell has been the most consistent player on the Tigers defense this season. Expect the projected first-round pick to be shadowing Brinson throughout Saturday’s matchup in hopes of slowing down the Mustangs passing attack.
S Ahmaad Moses
As the ACC’s highest-graded (80.1) run-stopping safety (minimum of 400 snaps), Moses is SMU’s top defensive playmaker.
The 5-foot-10 and 205-pound senior currently leads the Mustangs with two interceptions and is second on the team with 44 combined tackles.
His best game of the season came during SMU’s recent win over Stanford, when he led the team with 11 tackles.
A versatile defensive back of Moses’ caliber should give offensive coordinators nightmares, especially given Clemson’s uncertainty over whether starting quarterback Cade Klubnik will suit up.