Wayne Gallman Continues Touchdown Streak Against Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants and former Clemson running back Wayne Gallman made it four straight games with a touchdown on Sunday, punching it on from 2-yards out on the first play of the second quarter.

His fourth score of the season and ensuing PAT extended New York's lead over the Philadelphia Eagles 14-3. With Saquon Barkley sidelined with a torn ACL, Gallman has become a regular in the backfield rotation. His workload is likely to continue to increase moving forward with Devonta Freeman landing on the team's injured reserve list last week.

Gallman, a fourth-round draft pick (140th overall) to New York in 2017, left Clemson after three seasons as one of the school's most decorated and productive running backs in history. Per Clemson athletics, he produced 3,429 rushing yards on 676 carries, with 34 touchdowns over 42 games (37 starts). He also added 65 career receptions for 473 yards and two touchdowns.

He broke Raymond Priester’s single-season school record for rushing yards in 2015, and Priester’s career record for 100-yard rushing games in 2016. Gallman finished his career third in Clemson history in rushing touchdowns and fifth in rushing yards.