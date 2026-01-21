Where the Clemson Tigers' Roster Stands After 2026 Transfer Portal Window

With the 2026 NCAA transfer portal window and the 48-hour window to submit transfer paperwork now closed, the Clemson Tigers look like they have finalized their roster for a crucial upcoming year for head coach Dabo Swinney.

Clemson can still add players currently through the transfer portal, but with most of the work done within the program to begin the offseason, there is enough to break down what a majority of the roster is going to look like next season.

Clemson Tigers on SI quickly breaks down each position group after the portal window, coming back to reevaluate during spring camp in the upcoming months. All of Clemson’s portal moves can be found here, while all members of its 2026 signing class can be found here.

*Denotes walk-on

Quarterback

Clemson quarterback Christopher Vizzina is expected to be the starter at the beginning of next season. | Ken Ruinard-GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Departures (3): Cade Klubnik (eligibility), Hunter Helms (eligibility), Cade Trotter (transfer)*

Additions (2): Tait Reynolds (Fr.), Brock Bradley (Fr.)

Retentions (3): Christopher Vizzina (RS-Jr.), Chris Denson (RS-Fr.), Trent Pearman (RS-Sr.)

Cade Klubnik’s departure was expected, due to him being out of eligibility and headed to the NFL Draft. While three-year player Christopher Vizzina is expected to take the reins at starting quarterback, Chris Denson is the other candidate that could be the guy, though Swinney will go with the more experienced quarterback who is the only Tiger now on the roster with a start under his belt.

Running Back

Clemson running back Jay Haynes will look to break through in the depth chart after suffering a torn ACL in 2024. | Ken Ruinard-Imagn Images

Departures (2): Adam Randall (eligibility), Keith Adams Jr. (transfer)

Additions (1): Chris Johnson Jr. (RS-Jr.)

Retentions (6): Gideon Davidson (So.), David Eziomume (RS-So.), Jarvis Green (RS-Jr.), Jay Haynes (RS-Jr.), Peyton Streko (RS-Jr.)*, Max Wilson (RS-So.)*

Adam Randall’s departure means that there will be a heated competition for the starting running back spot. Gideon Davidson and David Eziomume are early frontrunners, but the Tigers will also return Jarvis Green and Jay Haynes from season-long injuries. Those two were key in Clemson’s run to the College Football Playoff in 2024. Don’t forget about SMU transfer Chris Johnson Jr., who brings blazing speed to the backfield and should turn heads in camp.

Wide Receiver

TJ Moore will continue to make highlight reel grabs in a Clemson uniform next season. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Departures (4): Antonio Williams (NFL Draft), Tristan Smith (eligibility), Parker Fulghum (transfer)*, Zach Jackson (eligibility)*

Additions (5): Naeem Burroughs (Fr.), Gordon Sellars (Fr.), Connor Salmin (Fr.), Jaylen Brown-Wallace (RS-Jr.), Cam Blivens (Fr.)

Retentions (14): TJ Moore (Jr.), Bryant Wesco Jr. (Jr.), Tyler Brown (RS-Jr.), Juju Preston (RS-Fr.), Clark Sanderson (RS-So.)*, Cole Turner (RS-Jr.), Jack Purkerson (RS-Sr.)*, Chase Byrd (RS-So.)*, Luke Stubbs (RS-Sr.)*, Sam Earle (RS-So.)*, Ethan Stokes (RS-So.)*, Avery Weiting (RS-So.)*, Tristan Martinez (RS-Jr.)*, Clay Swinney (RS-Sr.)

Clemson’s biggest return from last season to this season was TJ Moore, who announced his return to be a duo with Bryant Wesco Jr. next season. Both will be outstanding options for whoever is at quarterback beginning next season. Most of the position is back, except for Antonio Williams, but returners like Tyler Brown or Juju Preston will fill in nicely. Look out for the freshman trio coming in, who could crack the rotation throughout the offseason.

Tight End

Clemson tight end Olsen Patt-Henry (11) will compete for a starting role at the position in his senior year. | Alexander Hicks-Imagn Images

Departures (3): Josh Sapp (transfer), Ian Schieffelin (eligibility), Banks Pope (eligibility)*

Additions (1): Tayveon Wilson (Fr.)

Retentions (4): Christian Bentancur (RS-So.), Olsen Patt-Henry (Sr.), Logan Brooking (RS-Fr.), Charlie Johnson (RS-Jr.)*

Expect Clemson’s tight end room to be led by Christian Bentancur and Olsen Patt-Henry next season. Bentancur is more known for his pass-catching ability, while Patt-Henry’s hands serve as an excellent escape valve for the quarterback and as a run blocker. Keep an eye on Logan Brooking, who caught a 4-yard touchdown pass against Furman, showing his promise in the room.

Offensive Line

Center

Walk-on Chapman Pendergrass has seen snaps at center, being a candidate at the position for the Clemson Tigers next season. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Departures (1): Ryan Linthicum (eligibility)

Additions (0)

Retentions (2) Chapman Pendergrass (RS-Sr.)*, Harris Sewell (Sr.)

Last season, Ryan Linthicum was the only center that was listed on the roster, making it an important position to fill next season. The only others that took snaps at the center positions were walk-on Chapman Pendergrass and Harris Sewell, though Sewell is traditionally a guard but has been cross-trained at multiple positions. Look out for redshirt freshman Gavin Blanchard, or other rising freshmen, who could be cross-trained and follow suit. So, take this position with a grain of salt, for now.

Guard

Clemson offensive lineman Collin Sadler is a lineman who has one of the most snaps at the position in the guard room. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Departures (2): Walker Parks (eligibility), Rowan Byrne (transfer)

Additions (4): Grant Wise (Fr.), Carter Scruggs (Fr.), Chancellor Barclay (Fr.), Leo Delaney (Fr.)

Retentions (9): Collin Sadler (RS-Sr.), Elyjah Thurmon (Jr.), Gavin Blachard (RS-Fr.), Watson Young (RS-So.), Dietrick Pennington (RS-Sr.), Ronan O’Connell (RS-So.), Hayes Galloway (RS-So.), Bryce Smith (RS-Jr.)*, Seth Corontzes (RS-So.)*

With a lot of injuries to the guard room last season, many different players saw snaps last season, meaning there’s small pockets of experience from the guard room. Harris Sewell is another player that could be here, although if he takes the center position, it leaves opportunity for others. Expect Collin Sadler, Elyjah Thurmon and Ronan O’Connell to play big roles at these positions, but don’t sleep on any of the freshmen, who are all ranked in the top 25 of interior linemen, according to On3.

Tackle

Brayden Jacobs saw snaps at tackle last season for Tristan Leigh, and his power will be able to keep him on the field in 2026 | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Departures (2): Tristan Leigh (eligibility), Blake Miller (eligibility)

Additions (2): Adam Guthrie (Fr.), Braden Wilmes (Fr.)

Retentions (6): Brayden Jacobs (So.), Ian Reed (RS-So.), Easton Ware (RS-Fr.), Tucker Kattus (RS-Fr.), Mason Wade (RS-So.), Dominic Cardone (RS-Sr.)*

Clemson lost 1,458 snaps between Tristan Leigh and Blake Miller this offseason, leaving big voids at both tackle positions. Fortunately, freshman standout Brayden Jacobs saw meaningful time when Leigh went down during the season, making him a frontrunner to take over the left tackle spot. Ian Reed and Mason Wade played behind the veteran duo last season, making them candidates to take either of the tackle positions as well. However, this position group has the least amount of experience, and at the right tackle position, that’s important.

This will be one of the most interesting groups to watch in spring camp.

Defensive Line

Oklahoma transfer Markus Strong is a key addition on the defensive line for Clemson. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Departures (3): Peter Woods (NFL Draft), DeMonte Capehart (eligibility), Stephiylan Green (transfer)

Additions (4): Markus Strong (RS-Jr.), Kourtney Kelly (RS-So.), Andy Burburija (Jr.), Kameron Cody (Fr.)

Retentions (7): Amare Adams (So.), Hevin Brown-Shuler (RS-So.), Vic Burley (RS-Jr.), Makhi Williams Lee (RS-Fr.), Champ Thompson (RS-So.), Aidan Hydrick (RS-Fr.)*, Patrick Swygert (RS-Jr.)*

Another position group to watch in the spring, the transfer trio of Markus Strong, Kourtney Kelly and Andy Burburija will look to be starters come next season. Former five-star Amare Adams is expected to take a heightened role, perhaps being a starter. Keep an eye out for Vic Burley as well, who will look to make the most of his opportunities without two NFL Draft prospects in Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart.

Defensive End/Edge Rusher

Clemson defensive end Will Heldt (13) led the team with 7.5 sacks in 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Departures (4): T.J. Parker (NFL Draft), Markus Dixon (transfer), Armon Mason (eligibility)*, Cade Denhoff (eligibility), Zaire Patterson (eligibility)

Additions (4): CJ Wesley (RS-Sr.), London Merritt (So.), Michael Foster (Fr.), JR Hardrick (Fr.)

Retentions (5): Will Heldt (Sr.), Jahiem Lawson (RS-Sr.), Caden Story (RS-Sr.), Darien Mayo (RS-So.), Levi Matthews (RS-Sr.), Ari Watford (RS-Fr.)

Another key return was edge rusher Will Heldt, who led Clemson in sacks last season with 7.5. The big question will be who plays opposite the Purdue transfer on the line, with candidates like Jahiem Lawson and Colorado transfer London Merritt being able to do so. Losing T.J. Parker hurts, but if defensive coordinator Tom Allen can get rotational guys like Ari Watford and Darien Mayo going as well, the group will be just fine.

Linebacker

Sammy Brown will be a cornerstone at linebacker for Clemson next season, entering his junior year. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Departures (3): Wade Woodaz (eligibility), Dee Crayton (transfer), Jamal Anderson (transfer)

Additions (1): Brayden Reilly (Fr.)

Retentions (11): Sammy Brown (Jr.), Jeremiah Alexander (RS-Sr.), Kobe McCloud (RS-Sr.), C.J. Kubah-Taylor (RS-So.), Fletcher Cothran (RS-Sr.)*, Logan Anderson (RS-Fr.), Drew Woodaz (RS-So.), Dominic Staten (RS-Fr.)*, Griffin Batt (RS-Sr.)*, Billy Wilkes (RS-So.)*, Joseph Roberto II (RS-So.)*

After Wednesday’s official announcement of Cal transfer Luke Ferrelli entering the transfer portal, the question will be who is Clemson’s other starting linebacker alongside Sammy Brown. Alabama transfer Jeremiah Alexander and Kobe McCloud are the two who saw the most snaps after him. Keep an eye out for former walk-on Fletcher Cothran, who has been surging up the depth chart and played notable snaps in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Cornerback

With Avieon Terrell's departure to the NFL Draft, Ashton Hampton will look to be the top cornerback in Clemson's room. | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Departures (4): Avieon Terrell (NFL Draft), Shelton Lewis (transfer), Jeadyn Lukus (eligibility), Michael Mankaka (transfer)

Additions (4): Elliot Washington II (Sr.), Donovan Starr (So.), Marcell Gipson (Fr.), Shavar Young (Fr.)

Retentions (4): Ashton Hampton (Jr.), Branden Strozier (RS-Jr.), Corian Gipson (RS-So.), Myles Oliver (RS-Sr.)

One of the bigger losses to Clemson going into next season will be Avieon Terrell, but the cornerback room has plenty of depth to be able to find success going into next season. Ashton Hampton is expected to lead the group, but whoever plays alongside him will be a competition to watch at camp. Elliot Washington II, a Penn State transfer, brings experience, while Auburn transfer Donovan Starr brings speed. Corian Gipson and Branden Strozier have the experience to play the position, as well, or the TIGER position.

Safety/TIGER

Former wide receiver-turned safety Ronan Hanafin brings experience back to the safety position. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Departures (5): Khalil Barnes (transfer), Ricardo Jones (transfer), Rob Billings (transfer), Tyler Venables (eligibility), Peter Nearn (eligibility)*

Additions (3): Jerome Carter III (Jr.), Corey Myrick (Jr.), Kentavion Anderson (Fr.)

Retentions (8): Ronan Hanafin (Sr.), Kylon Griffin (RS-Sr.), Jakarrion Kenan (RS-Sr.), Misun Kelley (RS-Jr.), Noah Dixon (RS-So.), Joe Wilkinson (RS-So.), Kylen Webb (RS-Jr.), Tyler Conner (RS-Jr.)*

Big transfers Jerome Carter III and Corey Myrick are expected to compete for the starting roles, while Ronan Hanafin returns as a player who logged plenty of snaps from last season. Allen spoke highly of Noah Dixon down the stretch of the season as well, being a potential breakout candidate for next season. The losses of Khalil Barnes and Ricardo Jones are difficult to fill, but the pickups through the portal will look to bring experience to the secondary.

Special Teams

Clemson kicker Nolan Hauser will return for his third full season as the Tigers' specialist. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kicker

Departures (1): Quinn Castner (eligibility)

Additions (0)

Retentions (3): Nolan Hauser (Jr.), Robert Gunn III (RS-Sr.), Charlie Reed (RS-So.)

Punter

Departures (0)

Additions (0)

Retentions (2): Jack Smith (RS-Sr.), Will McCune (RS-Sr.)

Long Snapper

Departures (2): Holden Caspersen (eligibility)*, Phillip Florenzo (eligibility)

Additions (1): Jackson Reach (Fr.)

Retention (1): Brodey Conn (RS-Jr.)

Expect much of the same from the special teams personnel, except for the long snapper position, which will most likely feature a battle between true freshman Jackson Reach and Brodey Conn. The other two specialists, Nolan Hauser and Jack Smith, are expected to return to their given roles, while Robert Gunn III handles kickoffs.