Why This Clemson Edge Rusher Could See More Snaps At Defensive Lineman in 2026

Clemson’s defensive line has been depleted early in the season. However, in the Tigers’ win over Cal this past weekend, an unsung hero helped the program on the interior.

Junior edge rusher Darien Mayo has a unique frame that head coach Dabo Swinney saw could be beneficial out west last weekend, and he delivered. The 6-foot-7 junior played 40 snaps in the win, but a majority were at defensive tackle, finishing with a tackle and a pass breakup.

The breakup proved to be an important one, though, batting a ball thrown by Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele on a 4th-and-2 just outside the red zone in the first quarter. It helped turn the momentum in the Tigers’ favor going forward.

Swinney said that Mayo also made a few mistakes at the position in the win last weekend in the extensive role.

“He’s a big, big body. Active, long, tough, football-smart. I mean, he really is, he had one missed assignment and practiced two days,” he saidl on Tuesday. “I mean, he’s just a really smart kid.”

Defensive coordinator Tom Allen gets a more magnified look at Mayo with each practice, being in a loaded defensive end room that is led by Will Heldt, Jahiem Lawson and London Merritt. However, even in that group, the York, Pennsylvania, native continued to shine in his reps throughout the week.

When the opportunity opened up on the interior, Allen saw an opportunity to use that long frame.

“Just a young guy that we felt like that showed flashes in practice that, ‘Hey, this guy’s going to be a really good player,’” he said. “Just needs some time, and so, obviously, due to the circumstances, he got that opportunity.”

Swinney sees a future NFL player in the junior, and especially in the seasons to come, he expects fans to see more of Mayo. There’s even the possibility of seeing more of him in Clemson’s next game against Miami, where a mismatch could be handy for specific defensive packages.

However, with players returning from injury to the interior, he doesn’t know if Mayo will see more time at lineman or edge rusher going forward.

“We’ll see. I mean, it was a good move for us for that game,” Swinney said, ‘and just again, trying to create some depth long-term, that’s probably where he’s probably going to end up, probably in a 3-4 type of scheme.”

In Allen’s eyes, he sees a true competitor with each day, having the athleticism to compete with some of the best players in the conference and the country. However, Mayo will continue to learn more about the defensive scheme as the year goes on.

Perhaps it’s not the last we see of the junior at either position in 2026, looking to continue to contribute for a feisty Clemson defense.

“He wants it so much, but man, just to see him go out there and make plays and do what he does best, which is be a really good athlete,” Allen said.

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