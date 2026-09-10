Why This Clemson Running Back Has a Chip on His Shoulder in 2026

For some college athletes, it’s more about getting onto the field after injuries than about the main competition. For Clemson’s senior running back Jarvis Green, it’s been the unfortunate case.

Despite missing all of 2025 with a foot injury suffered in fall camp, Green is back in the backfield this season, looking to break through the depth chart that’s currently led by sophomore Gideon Davidson. However, being a local, in-state product, the senior has a chip on his shoulder to make the most of every snap he’s apart of on Clemson’s offense.

“I feel like I’m playing with a chip on my shoulder, just because I’ve been hurt for most of my years here,” he said on Wednesday. “Being a kid from Irmo, South Carolina, growing up to play in Clemson and wear that Paw.”

“I feel like I have something, a little chip on my shoulder, just to give back to this college.”

Throughout the times he’s been injured, Green has picked up signifcant reps in the film room. Despite rushing for over 6,000 all-purpose yards and 91 total touchdowns at Dutch Fork High School, the unique journey he’s had throughout college has helped him from a mental standpoint.

So, when he takes the field, Green’s process might be different, but the type of player has not changed.

“I would say I picked up a few more things, like learning how to really deep-dive into film and really get to see the outside of what a team is doing,” he said. “Other than that, I don’t think I’m a different player.”

Clemson’s loss to No. 11 LSU had some bright spots, despite the lopsided score. Green was one of them, running for four carries for 21 yards. The Tigers couldn’t run the ball in Baton Rouge, but he made the most of his opportunities in the second half.

The tailback thinks that the program will turn around this weekend, coming back home to face Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

“We know we’re a good team. We know that we made some mistakes last week that we could fix,” Green said. “So, we just went back, watched film, and just prepare everyday ad just try to get better and be able to be the team we should be throughout every week.”

That hasn’t been the first time he’s made an impact against an SEC school, either. In his last game since the 2026, he caught a 25-yard touchdown pass in the College Football Playoff against Texas, proving that he can do it at the highest levels.

If Clemson’s ground game continues to sputter out, look to Green to get more touches to help change that. After all, he’s performed when necessary, but avoiding the injury bug will be the goal.

“I’m stronger in the mind, and whenever stuff doesn’t go my way, I always find a way to pick myself up or my teammates find a way to pick me up throughout the season,” he said, “even when I was hurt.”

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