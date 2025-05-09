Will Clemson Tigers Offense Be More Explosive With Addition of Dynamic Running Back?
The Clemson Tigers are returning a lot of talent on both sides of the ball for the 2025 college football season, which has a lot of analysts and fans excited about how good the team can be.
After an uncharacteristically poor 2024 campaign on the defensive side of the ball, changes were made to the coaching staff.
Tom Allen is taking over as defensive coordinator for Wes Goodwin and inheriting an incredibly talented unit. Despite linebacker Barrett Carter and safety R.J. Mickens being selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, there is a ton to work with.
Defensive tackle Peter Woods and star edge rusher T.J. Parker will anchor the team up front. Both are projected NFL talents who will wreck havoc on opposing offensive lines.
On the other side of the ball, quarterback Cade Klubnik is returning for a third season as the starter and will have his top three wide receivers returning: Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore.
The team has to find a new tight end for him to rely on with Jake Briningstool moving on to the NFL and landing with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.
Basketball star Ian Schieffelin is who people will be keeping an eye on in that regard, transitioning from the hardwood to the gridiron and drawing praise from head coach Dabo Swinney.
Another player the Tigers will have to find a replacement for is starting running back Phil Mafah, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
The player who could receive the first shot at the starting running back job is incoming freshman Gideon Davidson.
The No. 59-ranked player in the ESPN 300 was the third-highest ranked running back in the class.
An early enrollee, taking part in spring practices, he is someone expected to make an immediate impact after what he has shown thus far.
“Davidson isn't as big as Mafah, but he's faster and will add a more explosive cutback element on zone runs. His great vision and speed should fit nicely into Clemson's schemes,” wrote Billy Tucker of ESPN, selecting Davidson as the team’s top newcomer.
He will be worth keeping an eye on as filling Mafah’s shoes will not be easy.
But, with an experienced quarterback and explosive passing game leading the way, Davidson isn’t going to have all eyes on him in the early going, which should be to his advantage as he adjusts to the collegiate game.