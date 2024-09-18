Highest Graded Clemson Tigers Players Through the Early Bye Week
The Clemson Tigers have had an up-and-down start to the season, but recently had a chance to take a breath during the bye week and reevaluate things.
Pro Football Focus released their weekly grades for the past weekend of football. While the Tigers didn't play this past weekend, there are still two weekends worth of games to see where the team stands after their first by week.
Cade Klubnik has had great and one disappointing performance so far, but he has still done enough to be the highest graded player on the team (who has played at least 30 snaps) with an impressive 87.
Through Clemson's two games, Klubnik has gone 42-of-55 through the air with 520 yards with five touchdowns to one interception.
The junior went from being considered one of the worst starters on the team after flopping against the Georgia Bulldogs to torching a solid Appalachian State Mountaineers team.
It's cliche to say about a quarterback, but the Tigers desperately need him to keep the play up if they want to get anything out of this season.
Next up, not a starter but a key rotational player, is defensive lineman Tre Williams with a 79.1 grade.
Williams gets about 20-25 snaps per game but makes the most out of them. He's picked up a pressure on the quarterback up the middle and also batted a pass down.
In the run game, he's yet to miss a tackle while tallying three (two stops).
It's been a fairly even snap share on the defensive interior, but the redshirt senior is quickly making the argument that he should probably be a starter after back-to-back solid outings.
He doesn't have the highest ceiling on the roster, but does provide a fairly high floor as well.
Heading back to the offensive side of the ball, Antonio Williams is the next highest grade with a 75.7.
Williams had high expectations this season, coming in as the guy who had the most production on the roster before this year. He was one of the few bright sports against the Bulldogs and took a step back against the Mountaineers, but still had a touchdown.
The Clemson coaching staff also moved him to return punts for the second game of the week, trying to get the ball into his hands as much as possible. He averaged about eight yards per punt, which is what he did as a freshman in that role.
Klubnik and both Willams' are players that are good to see at the top of the roster, but the Tigers will need more players to step up and challenege them for future games.