Clemson Tigers Big Man Sneaks Into End of Recent NBA Mock Draft
The Clemson Tigers men’s basketball team is going to look vastly different during the 2025-26 season than it did during their historic 2024-25 campaign.
After winning a program record 27 games, head coach Brad Brownell received a contract extension and had his work cut out for him to restock a roster that was losing a ton of talent.
Whether it was the transfer portal or eligibility being exhausted, the Tigers are going to have to replace most of their key contributors from this past year’s team, including Ian Schieffelin, who is transitioning to football; only four players are returning from the team.
One of those players that will need to be replaced is big man Viktor Lakhin.
He started 33 out of the 34 games he played in this past season stuffing the stat sheet with averages of 11.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, one steal and 1.5 blocks per game.
Lahkin was the only player on the team to average at least one steal and block per contest and he showed some versatility on the offensive end of the court. He shot 50.7% overall from the field and made a respectable 37.5% from 3-point range.
Possessing the look and skill set of a modern NBA big man, he has a chance to carve out a role for himself at the next level.
His road to minutes in the NBA will be a challenging one because he suffered an unfortunate injury.
Lakhin tore a tendon in his left foot that will keep him sidelined for at least three months. He missed the NBA Combine and will not be able to participate in the G League Combine either, but could still go and interview with teams.
Where Did Viktor Lakhin Land in Recent NBA Mock Draft?
The timing of the injury could not have been worse for the Clemson big man, but Jonathan Givony of ESPN still believes he has enough intrigue for a team to take a shot on him in the 2026 NBA Draft.
In a recent mock draft put together following the Combin, Lakhin is selected with the final pick, No. 59, but the Houston Rockets.
After playing well at the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, the talented Tigers star looked to be making a case to move up the draft boards.
The injury could certainly knock his stock down, with the recovery timetable making even Summer League appearances a long shot.
But, even if his name isn’t called on draft night, he should have no shortage of suitors as an undrafted free agent given his two-way skill set.