Clemson Basketball Was Reportedly Watching 2026 Five-Star Wing 'Closely'
Much of the attention surrounding Clemson athletics centers around the baseball team in the midst of their ACC Tournament and the football recruiting trail.
It's easy to see why.
The Tigers are chasing some major success on the diamond this year and football is the lifeblood of the university, so naturally, any topic surrounding those two programs is going to garner headlines.
However, the basketball team is also on the recruiting trail trying to secure some talent of their own in the 2026 class, and according to Brandon Jenkins of 247Sports, Clemson has their sights set on landing a talented player in the cycle.
Some high-profile players were in action on the Under Armour Circuit this past weekend. The Tigers were especially interested in five-star recruit Chris Washington Jr., with Jenkins saying they were "among the schools watching him closely."
Ranked 23rd in the country and 10th at his position by the 247Sports Composite, the 6-foot-7 Tennessee native impressed with his play.
"In this matchup, Washington played with a level of intensity we hadn't seen previously. He relentlessly attacked the rim, lived at the free throw line, and showed explosive athleticism when given a chance. While his body still needs to fill out and there are areas of his skill set that require polish, his talent level is undeniable. He owns a rare combination of tools and gifts that, once refined, could make him a surefire high-major contributor—and potentially much more," wrote Jenkins.
That type of difference maker is someone Clemson hasn't had as freshman in some time, with Washington potentially being the first five-star recruit signed by the program out of high school.
But with that in mind, it's going to be a battle to get a commitment from him.
Alabama, Georgetown, Indiana and Wisconsin were some of the notable programs that were eyeing him like Clemson this past weekend, with other schools around the country doing the same.
The Tigers will have their work cut out for them if Washington is going to be someone they seriously pursue. But it's notable that head coach Brad Brownell is at least eyeing this type of prospect in the 2026 class coming off a successful two-year stretch.