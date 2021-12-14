Tigers Set to Return Home to Host Miami (OH)

Clemson returns home to Littlejohn Coliseum on Tuesday night as the Tigers play host to Miami (OH).

The Tigers (6-4, 0-1) knocked off Drake 90-80 in overtime on Saturday in Atlanta, snapping a two-game losing streak. Clemson dominated the overtime period 16-6, with 13 of those points coming from the backcourt, and will look to keep that momentum going against the Redhawks (5-3, 0-0).

"I thought we had a great team win," Brad Brownell said after the overtime win. "It was great to see Alex (Hemenway) come off the bench and shoot the ball the way he did, been waiting for a game like that. PJ (Hall) was obviously terrific. I thought Al (Amir-Dawes) make some huge plays in overtime. We had a lot of guys play very well today. And you see why Drake is a good team, like they're a winning team. They've got a team that went to the tournament last year they just have a winning pedigree."

With his team now heading back home, Brownell is hoping the fans will come out and support the Tigers against a solid Miami, Ohio team and then again over the weekend when the rival Gamecocks come to town.

"We play a very good Miami (OH) team at home," Brownell said. "Then we've got our rival in over the weekend. Basketball just keeps coming. You just got to kinda put your head down, keep grinding. We know we got work to do, and I think we'll be excited to get back a Littlejohn. We've played in front of a lot of good fans and good crowds so far this year. I hope that this week, even though we don't have our students, that we will have good crowds there."

How to Watch: 7 p.m. ACCNX (Pete Yanity; PxP and Terrence Oglesby; Analyst"

How to Listen: Clemson Athletic Network (Don Munson/Tim Bourret)

Series History: Clemson leads 1-0

Player to Watch: PJ Hall is coming off one of the better games of his young career. The sophomore forward tied a career-high in points (22) and set a new career-high in rebounds (13). Hall finished with six offensive rebounds and was a perfect 9-for-9 at the foul line. He is just the fourth player in the Brad Brownell Era to finish at least 9-for-9 at the foul line.

Key Things to Know:

Before you Leave your Home:

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, Clemson urges you to transfer your tickets to someone else or stay home.

All ticketing is mobile for 2021-22 for regular-season men’s basketball games. Fans should download tickets before leaving home and add them to their mobile wallet to present at the entrance.

Betting Line: Clemson -8.5, Over/Under 110; Odds of Winning the ACC, according to FanDuel, +5000

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!