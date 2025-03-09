Clemson Tigers Learn Seeding, Schedule for ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament
In many ways, it’s been a historic season for the Clemson Tigers, who wrapped up the regular season with a 65-47 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday.
The victory pushed No. 11 Clemson to 26-5 overall and 18-2 in the ACC. That’s the most wins the Tigers have recorded under current coach Brad Brownell. It is also the second time the Tigers have won 26 games in a season.
The first time was in 1989-90, when the Tigers went 29-9 and reached the Sweet 16 under Cliff Ellis. Clemson had to vacate its three NCAA Tournament games due to NCAA penalties.
Now, with the ACC Tournament set to begin on Tuesday in Charlotte, the Tigers are vying to do something it has done just one time in its history — win a tournament title.
While Clemson has won an ACC regular-season title, which was in 1990, the Tigers have never won an ACC Tournament crown. The program’s only conference tournament title came in 1939, when the program was part of the Southern Conference.
Because the Tigers finished in third place in the ACC, they won’t have to play until the quarterfinal on Thursday. The double bye will afford them two extra days of rest.
Clemson will play the nightcap on Thursday at 9:30 p.m.
Last season the Tigers went 24-12 under Brownell and then he and the Tigers went to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament for just the second time in program history.
Clemson finished off the regular season with an 18-point game from Victor Lakhin and 12 points from Jaeden Zackery. The Tigers built a 15-point halftime lead and never looked back.
ACC 2025 Men’s Basketball Tournament
March 11-15, 2025
Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
(All Times ET)
Tuesday, March 11 (First Round)
Game 1: No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 13 Pitt, ACCN, 2 p.m.
Game 2: No. 10 Virginia Tech vs. No. 15 California, ACCN, 4:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 11 Florida State vs. No. 14 Syracuse, ACCN, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 12 (Second Round)
Game 4: No. 8 Georgia Tech vs. No. 9 Virginia, noon, ESPN
Game 5: No. 5 North Carolina vs. Notre Dame-Pitt winner, 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Game 6: No. 7 Stanford vs. Virginia Tech-Cal winner, 7 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU
Game 7: No. 6 SMU vs. Florida State-Syracuse winner, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2/ESPNU
Thursday, March 13 (Quarterfinals)
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 1 Duke, ESPN2/ESPNU, 2:30 p.m.
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. No. 4 Wake Forest, ESPN2/ESPNU, noon
Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. No. 2 Louisville, ESPN2/ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Game 11: Winner Game 7 vs. No. 3 Clemson, ESPN2/ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, March 14 (Semifinals)
Game 12: Winners Games 8 vs. 9, TV TBA, 7 p.m.
Game 13: Winners Games 10 vs. 11, TV TBA, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 15 (Championship)
Game 14: Winners Games 12 vs. 13, TV TBA, 8:30 p.m.