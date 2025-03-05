Clemson Tigers, Florida State Reach Settlement Agreement Amongst ACC Disputes
The Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Jim Phillips released his statements following the settlement meetings on Tuesday morning. In a nutshell, the Clemson Tigers, Florida State Seminoles and the ACC are all on good terms.
The ongoing legal disputes revolved around the ACC's financial penalties for leaving the conference before 2036 and sprouted into the need for a new revenue-distribution model. Prior to any settlement, the ACC would have required an estimated fee of $100 million to any university exiting the league.
The proposed brand initiatives were settled, and Clemson will receive more funding in the way of revenue-sharing in the fiscal year 2026.
According to David Hood via TigerNet, the new agreement will de-escalate the exit fee yearly, bringing the rate to a significantly lower sum of $75 million by 2031. Schools will also retain media rights fees even in the event they exit the league.
Schools that remain part of the ACC will be better off due to Clemson's efforts, especially if programs can increase their winnings. The success initiatives are still in place for program payouts and will factor into the newly settled Grant of Rights.
The official ACC press release includes statements from Phillips, commenting on the structure and integrity of the league moving forward:
"Today’s resolution begins the next chapter of this storied league and further solidifies the ACC as a premier conference," says Phillips. He continues, summarizing what the ACC will look like going forward, "The settlements, coupled with the ACC’s continued partnership with ESPN, allow us to focus on our collective future - including Clemson and Florida State - united in an 18-member conference demonstrating the best in intercollegiate athletics."
The Tigers were able to get what they needed and will continue to compete at the highest level in the conference. The top performing programs for Clemson will be major contributors to the financial success, especially under these new conditions.
The Tigers will have greater success building off their College Football Playoff appearance in the 2024 season.
The Seminoles also got what they came for and will reap the rewards of housing high-performing athletes with enhanced revenue through performance. The ACC expressed great appreciation for all parties that were able to come to a settlement.
Looking ahead, the Tigers will continue their run for an NCAA Tournament berth as all of college basketball levels up to March Madness. Clemson will be among other great ACC teams bidding for a chance to represent their conference in the big leagues.