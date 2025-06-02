Clemson Track and Field Set To Be Well Represented at NCAA Outdoor Championships
The Clemson Tigers Track and Field Team qualified eight individuals for the NCCA Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore.
The Tigers are going to be represented in a variety of events for both the men and women’s events.
After a strong finish in Jacksonville, Fla. at the East Regional Championships, five women will be competing in their individual events and two relay teams qualified according to the Tigers' Official Website.
Silvia Jelelgo will be the only athlete running in two individual events; the 1500 and 5000 meters. Jelelgo shined in the 1500m with a top 10 time in the NCAA at 4:05.68, which was No. 6.
Three of the five Tigers who qualified are going to back-to-back nationals; Shantae Foreman, Oneka Wilson and Gladys Chepngitch.
The fastest time in program history was recorded by Chepngetich in the 800m with a blazing time of 1:59.47. This was also the 10th-fastest time in NCAA history, which punched her ticket to the championships.
Foreman will be the lone jumper after a personal best in the triple jump where she marked an impressive 14.01m.
The 100 meter hurdles will be ran by Wilson as she qualified with a time of 13.04.
Freshman Aniyah Kitt will be making her debut in the 100 meter race. Kitt will also be running on both qualifying relay teams, the 4x100 and the 4x400.
The 4x100 will be ran by Kitt, Wilson, McKenzie Calloway and Sadie Gray.
Shanque Williams will join Kitt, Gray and Chepngetich in the 4x400 after they ended the season with their personal best time of 3:29.24.
The men’s team is sending three strong competitors to Oregon, two of which are making a first-time appearance.
Ryan John, Brian Kweyei, and Jalen Johnson will all be competing in separate events.
John and Johnson are both making their debuts.
John marked a 15.82m jump in the triple jump at regionals to solidly his qualification, while Johnson will be running in the 200 meters.
Kweyei will be running at a national title in the 800m race.
The Outdoor Championships will be hosted at Hayward Field.
It is set to begin June 11 and national champions will be crowned on Saturday June 14.