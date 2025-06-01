Clemson Football Star Meets Legendary NFL Receiver During Recruiting Weekend
The Clemson Tigers football team had one of its biggest recruiting weekends of the 2026 cycle as hosted an array of recruiting targets.
That means that some current players tend to stick around and help the recruiting process. Wide receiver Tristan Smith was no exception. He was there to interact with recruits and help them get a sense of what Clemson is all about.
Well, Smith got a surprise during recruiting weekend as he got to meet an NFL legend.
Smith posted a photo on his Instagram of him with Larry Fitzgerald, one of the best receivers in the game’s history. His son, Devin, is being recruited by the Tigers and, well, dad tagged along.
Surely, Smith took some time to pick Larry Fitzgerald’s brain about the NFL, which is where Smith hopes he’s headed soon.
"Got to sit down and talk some ball knowledge with Larry Fitzgerald,” Smith wrote on his IG story.
About Tristan Smith
Smith transferred to Clemson after last season at Southeast Missouri State, where he had a standout career. Last season he caught 76 passes for 934 yards and six touchdowns. He was second-team All-Ohio Valley Conference and helped SEMO to the FCS playoffs.
He has already ingratiated himself to the Clemson coaching staff and the fan base, especially after his exciting spring game.
Fitzgerald ended his long NFL career with 1,432 receptions, 17,492 yards and 121 touchdowns. He was a first-team All-Pro, a two-time second-team All-Pro and an 11-time Pro Bowl selection. He also went to Clemson’s ACC rival, Pitt.
Clemson hosted six prime targets for its 2026 recruiting class, two of which are considered five-star players by multiple outlets, including On3Sports.
One is linebacker Tyler Atkinson. The Loganville, Ga., has a host of power conference programs to choose from, including Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State, Alabama and Auburn. He was the 2024 MaxPreps national junior of the year. The other is left tackle Darius Grey, a 6-foot-3 star from Virginia who is also considering LSU, Ohio State and Penn State.
Two of the four-star players can play both ways — Ekene Ogoboko, who is being recruited more as an offensive lineman, and Joey O’Brien, who can play safety and wide receiver.
The remaining prospects are defensive lineman Bryce Perry-Wright and offensive playmaker Jae Lamar.