Former Clemson Golf Star Seeks Huge Rebound in Masters Second Round
The Clemson Tigers have a former star playing in this week’s Masters Tournament, but his stay could be short.
Lucas Glover, who is having his best season in 15 years, enters Friday’s second round in a tie for 87th place after shooting a 6-over 78 in the first round.
That put him 13 shots behind Justin Rose, who led the event with a 7-under par 65.
Glover and his playing partners, Sergio Garcia and Daniel Berger, tee off a 9:14 a.m. eastern on Friday.
To make the cut for the weekend, Glover must be among the Top 50 players, including ties. Entering the second round a large group of players are tied for 51st at 2-over par, five shots ahead of the 45-year-old.
Glover got off to a rough star and needed most of the front nine to stabilize his play. He suffered a bogey at the first hole, the result of missing a 12-foot putt for par.
He also suffered a double-bogey at the par-3 fourth hole, as his tee shot landed 32 feet below the pin but he inexplicably four-putted. His birdie putt finished five feet above the hole. His par putt slid off the right edge of the cup, leaving a five-foot bogey putt. He missed that putt coming up the hill and finished with a five.
Now 3-over par for the round, he suffered bogeys on Nos. 5, 7 and 10 before he parred the rest of the back nine. He was unable to birdie a single hole.
It was an uncharacteristic start for Glover as he is in the midst of his best season on the PGA Tour in 15 years. He entered the Masters 15th in the latest FedEx rankings and is 30th in the latest Official World Rankings. His career best in the World Rankings was No. 15 in 2009.
He’s made the cut in six of his nine starts this year, with three Top 10 finishes at the AT&T Pebble Beach (third), The Players Championship (third) and the Valspar Championship (eighth).
Glover, who won the U.S. Open in 2009 for his only major championship, has not enjoyed much success at Augusta National. He missed the cut in his first start in 2006, followed a tie for 20th place in 2007. That’s his career-high finish, which he matched one other time last year.
In between those Top 20 finishes, he missed the cut three times and did not qualify for the Masters from 2015-2019.
Glover has won six times on the PGA Tour, most recently in 2023 when he claimed the FedEx St. Jude Championship in a playoff against Patrick Cantlay.