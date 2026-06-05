Clemson 2027 Class Being Vocal Already Ahead of Opposing Recruiting Battles

The Clemson Tigers have been on a heater on the recruiting trail, but it’s more than the coaching staff that has been a method of persuasion.

In fact, the already-committed recruits themselves have been outspoken about various recruiting battles and players that they’d like to have. Just ask one of Clemson’s commits who has pledged his allegiance to the Tigers for over a year now: Max Brown.

The brother of linebacker Sammy Brown, he has been outgoing about who he’d like to bring into the program as a part of Clemson’s 22 recruits for the 2027 cycle now. He was asked by Georgia High School Sports Daily reporter Wesley Powell about who he’d like to have in the class, on top of the talent that the Tigers have.

He mentioned a former commit who backed out as of late: Seth Williams.

Williams decommitted from Clemson back in early April, saying that he needed to take his time over the recruiting process instead of rushing into a school. He decommitted after just two weeks as a Clemson commitment.

Then, he went on visits to Georgia Tech, Florida and West Virginia, respectively, to get a look on other campuses. However, he was on Clemson’s campus during the Tigers’ loaded official visit weekend during the final week of May. On3 believes that Williams has a great chance to get back to Clemson by the end of his recruitment, but he will continue with official visits to Ohio State and Florida over June.

Brown was also vocal about who he wanted to get, who was already recruited to other programs.

“I knew we just lost them, but I really wanted Andrew Beard and Grant Haviland,” he said. “They recently committed to Vanderbilt and Florida.’

Beard was one of Clemson’s targeted running backs before heading to Florida. Then, the Tigers were able to pick up Georgia standout Gary Walker, being the first, and perhaps only, running back of the 2027 cycle.

With Haviland, he committed back in April, going to Nashville to join an up-and-coming Commodore team. Instead of the four-star tight end, head coach Dabo Swinney got tight end combo Carter Blackwell and Nicholas Pollack over the last 10 days.

However, the outspokenness of recruits like Brown shows that, although they haven’t gotten to campus just yet and played official snaps, they still care about the trajectory of the program. As Clemson heads into the summer, that will remain a critical focus as the recruits look to grow a class that is now inside the top 10 of the 2027 cycle, according to 247Sports.