SI.com
NFL
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYMEMBERSSubscribeFANTASYGambling
Search
The Big Interview: Trevor Lawrence
The Big Interview: Trevor Lawrence

Jaguars Select Trevor Lawrence No. 1 in 2021 NFL Draft

Author:
Publish date:

The Jaguars selected Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

The Cartersville, Ga., native will travel nearly six hours to his NFL home in Jacksonville. He joins Jaguars first-year coach Urban Meyer, who never shied away from his interest in the quarterback from day one.

When asked by NBC Sports' Peter King last month whether there was any mystery about Jacksonville's selecting Lawrence first, Meyer said, "I’d have to say that’s the direction we’re going. I’ll leave that up to the owner when we make that decision official. But I’m certainly not stepping out of line that that’s certainly the direction we’re headed.”

Lawrence entered the draft as the presumptive top pick, having excelled at Clemson, finishing his college career with the most wins by a quarterback in Clemson history (34), passing Rodney Williams, Tajh Boyd and Deshaun Watson. 

He won the national championship in 2019 and played again in the title game the following year in Clemson's loss to LSU. In his final college season, Lawrence led the Tigers to a 10-2 record, and a third consecutive College Football Playoff appearance.

Overall, Lawrence's winning percentage (.944) was the third-best as a starting quarterback with at least 30 starts since the Division I split in 1978.

The Unrivaled Arrival of Trevor Lawrence

Jacksonville has not recorded a winning season since 2017 when the team finished 10-6 and lost to the Patriots in the 2018 AFC championship game. Jacksonville has compiled a 12-36 record since the 2017 season.

More NFL Draft Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
NFL

Dolphins Select Jaylen Waddle With No. 6 Pick

After winning the national championship at Alabama, Jaylen Waddle is now heading to the NFL.

kyle shanahan draft
Play
NFL

Drafting Trey Lance Will Define Kyle Shanahan's Legacy

Shanahan's development of the North Dakota State prospect will turn the conversation away from his Super Bowl letdowns.

Ja'Marr Chase scores a touchdown as The LSU Tigers take on The Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.
NFL

Ja’Marr Chase Drafted by Bengals at No. 5

Ja'Marr Chase hasn't played since early 2020 after helping LSU win a national title and setting multiple records along the way.

trey-lance-north-dakota-state
Play
NFL

49ers Select Trey Lance With No. 3 Pick

Trey Lance is San Francisco's signal-caller of the future after being selected with the No. 3 pick on Thursday night.

Dec 19, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts (84) against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL

Kyle Pitts Becomes Highest Drafted TE as No. 4 Pick

Pitts was the first tight end to be named a Fred Biletnikoff award (top WR) finalist after catching 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns.

zach wilson1
Play
NFL

Jets Hope Wilson Breaks Cycle of QB Dysfunction

The Jets are perpetually searching for their franchise quarterback, but their latest rookie will have an infrastructure past Jets QBs haven't.

Dec 12, 2020; Provo, UT, USA; BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) looks to throw the ball in the first half, of an NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Provo, Utah.
NFL

Jets Select Zach Wilson With No. 2 Pick in 2021 NFL Draft

After stunning NFL scouts and Trevor Lawrence at his Pro Day, BYU's Zach Wilson is headed to New York in 2021.

TLaw HZ
Play
NFL

Is Urban Meyer Ready for the Trevor Lawrence Ride?

The college coaching legend only jumped to the NFL for the top quarterback prospect in decades. Now the pressure is really on.