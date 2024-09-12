One Position Is ‘Biggest Need’ Clemson Has To Address in 2025 Recruiting Class
While Dabo Swinney has faced backlash due to not using the transfer portal to boost his roster, Clemson has continued to recruit high school student-athletes at an above-average level.
They have two top 40 recruits in the 2025 class, headlined by four-star defensive lineman Amare Adams out of Florence, S.C.
ESPN currently ranks their class at No. 14 in the country, featuring nine ESPN 300 commits.
However, Craig Haubert of ESPN believes the Tigers still have a need for a safety, highlighting potential recruit Jordan Young.
"Safety is the spot to watch though as the Tigers work to bring in ESPN 300 safety Jordan Young. Current commit Tae Harris has excellent speed and could play CB as well, but adding Young would give Clemson another versatile, aggressive player at the position and have those two defenders anchor the 2025 class. Several schools are in the mix for Young, most notably ACC rival NC State, and an announcement is expected next month."
Clemson offered eight safeties in the 2025 class, according to 247 Sports. Harris has been the only one they've landed, with every other player committing to an ACC or SEC school.
Finding a high school safety would be a positive, as Swinney has developed defensive players at an elite level during his tenure.
However, this once again shows why adding players in the transfer portal is as important as it is.
In this scenario, Clemson has only landed one of the eight safeties they offered. If Swinney would recruit out of the transfer portal, he wouldn't have to worry about not landing a high school player.
There are also many other benefits to landing proven college players. Not only would they have more experience than high school athletes, but they're already up to speed at the collegiate level.
Playing in a tough ACC Conference, Clemson needs all the help they can get.
While developing prospects and getting them ready to play when the time comes has worked for Swinney in the past, it's not the reality of college football anymore.
Hopefully, he finds a way to add this piece to his 2025 recruiting class, but this also highlights a greater issue within the program outside of this one singular need.
If the Tigers have another disappointing season, Swinney eventually needs to consider changing his recruiting style.