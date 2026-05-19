Where Clemson Stands Ahead of Gary Walker's Commitment

On Monday, Rivals revealed that Creekside (Ga.) running back Gary Walker would be announcing his commitment live on the network’s YouTube channel on May 20, and the Clemson Tigers are among the six finalists. Walker (6-0, 200 pounds) will choose between Clemson, Penn State, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Auburn and Florida.

However, the Rivals post was later deleted, as there was an agreement that his decision would no longer be broadcast; it will still be made public, though, according to Paul Strelow of Tiger Illustrated. His decision is still set to be made on Wednesday.

A big decision is coming on Wednesday for Creekside (Ga.) 4-star RB Gary Walker, the top uncommitted prospect in Georgia.



The latest: https://t.co/DN1fgcjicA pic.twitter.com/UxYaoCLd4z — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) May 19, 2026

Walker is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 145 overall prospect, the No. 7 player at his position and the No. 14 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite.

As it stands, a day before his commitment, Clemson is the clear-cut front-runner for the elite talent, with several outlets predicting him to land with the program dating back to March 2026.

On 247Sports, Clemson Insider’s Austin Hannon and Cory Fravel logged predictions that Walker would land with the team back in March after a successful Elite Retreat visit. Lions 247 Staff Writer Tyler Calvaruso followed suit in the first week of April.

On3, on the other hand, entered their predictions much more recently, with Steve Wiltfong predicting Walker to start his collegiate career with Clemson nearly two weeks ago. On Sunday, Chad Simmons logged the same prediction.

That being said, the Tigers will have to work to hold onto his commitment if he chooses Clemson with an official visit slate that includes the Hokies on June 5, the Nittany Lions on June 12 and the Seminoles on June 19. His other official visits include Stanford on May 22 and Clemson on the weekend of May 29.

Residing in Fairburn, Georgia, Walker attends powerhouse Creekside High School and had a career year with the team as a junior this past season. The versatile back carried the ball 178 times for 1,669 yards — nearly a first-down per carry — and 20 touchdowns while leading his team to a GHSA 4A State Championship victory. The Seminoles finished with a perfect 16-0 record, ranking No. 5 in Georgia and No. 19 nationally.

Should Walker choose the Tigers, he would be the first and lone commit at the position following the whiffs of four-star Andrew Beard and in-state product David Segarra. He would also be the second four-star commit this week for Clemson, as safety Jarrell Chandler locked in his commitment on Monday.