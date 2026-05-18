Clemson Misses on Three-Star Cornerback, Chooses SEC Program

Earlier this morning, the Clemson Tigers landed a commitment from four-star safety Jarrell Chandler after a late recruiting surge, choosing the program over Tennessee, Miami and Vanderbilt. But another target in the secondary didn't make the same decision.

On Sunday, cornerback Brandon 'Slim' Leavell announced he would make his decision before his official visit schedule began, with Clemson, Tennessee, Florida, NC State and Florida State all in the mix. Ultimately, he locked in his commitment to the Volunteers, as first reported by On3's Hayes Fawcett.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 CB Brandon Leavell has Committed to Tennessee, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’2 170 CB from Madison, TN chose the Vols over Florida and Clemson



“#AGTG Knoxville, I’m home. GB🍊”https://t.co/pU4rLdDenH pic.twitter.com/t7lUwCo2xZ — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 18, 2026

Leavell holds a three-star rating across all major sites aside from ESPN, though his positional designation varies by platform.

The 247Sports Composite lists him as an athlete, ranking him No. 603 overall, No. 44 among ATHs and No. 28 in Tennessee. On3, meanwhile, slots him at cornerback — his projected position at the next level — placing him No. 732 nationally, No. 76 at the position and No. 30 in the state.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound hybrid athlete had his recruitment steam pick up following a dominant junior campaign on both sides of the ball. For Goodpasture Christian this past season, Leavell finished with 35 receptions for 735 yards and 12 touchdowns offensively while adding four interceptions on the defensive side.

Consequently, he started picking up offers left and right at the beginning of February, earning all 24 in just three months. Of his top five schools, Tennessee was the first to offer (February 24), followed by NC State and Florida State the next day. Clemson and Florida, however, didn't swoop into the picture until more recently, with the Gators offering him on April 20 and the Tigers extending their respective offer on May 4 after an unofficial visit.

He took two unofficial visits to Knoxville since the staff extended their offer. His only other reported unofficials were to Gainesville, where he picked up an offer, and Clemson, as mentioned previously.

The decision didn't come as much of a surprise. On3 Florida Insider Blake Alderman predicted Sunday that he would land with the program, and On3's Director of Recruiting Chad Simmons followed with his own prediction just three and a half hours before the commitment Monday. Not to mention, Leavell's a native of Madison, Tennessee.

As for the remaining cornerback targets, Jayden Aparicio-Bailey has the Tigers in his top five and will be on campus for an official visit May 29-31, joined that same weekend by dual-sport athlete Bryant Robinson. Three-star Aidyn Wiggins is also in the mix after receiving his offer last Tuesday, as is former Alabama commit Nash Johnson III, who has Clemson in his top six and is set to make his decision on July 1.