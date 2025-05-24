Clemson to Face Texas in Decisive Game in NCAA Softball Super Regionals
The Clemson Tigers fell to the Texas Longhorns, 7-5 in Game 2 of their NCAA super regional in Austin, Texas, on Friday night.
The Tigers (48-13) and the Longhorns (50-11) will play at 9 p.m. eastern on Saturday in the final game of the series, with the winner going to the Women’s College World Series. Clemson has never been to the WCWS.
How Texas Beat Clemson in Game 2
Texas broke the tie in the top of the 10th inning, as the Longhorns were the visiting team after serving as the home team in Game 1 at its home stadium. Katie Stewart hit a leadoff single, followed by Leighann Goode reaching on a fielding error. A Katie Cimusz sacrifice bunt moved the runners.
Kaydee Bennett’s flyout scored Stewart from third and a single by Ashton Maloney scored Goode.
Clemson had the tying run on board in the bottom of the inning. Kylee Johnson walked with two outs and Jamison Brockenbrough followed with a single. But Alex Brown grounded into a fielder’s choice to end the game.
The Tigers scored the run that ultimately sent the game to extra innings in the bottom of the fifth. Macey Cintron hit a solo home run to center field that tied the game. It was her only hit of the game.
Julia Knowler went 3-for-5 to lead the Tigers at the plate. Aby Vieira, Marian Collins and Brockenbrough each had two hits. Maddie Moore only had one hit but drove in three runs, including a two-run home run in the third inning.
Reese Basinger drew the start and pitched four innings, giving up five hits and three earned runs. Brooke McCubbin threw six innings of relief, allowing eight hits and four runs (only one earned), with three walks and three strikeouts.
Maloney and Goode each had three hits to lead Texas. Reese Atwood and Goode each hit a home run. Goode and Joley Mitchell each drove in two runs.
Texas threw four pitchers, but Teagan Kavan threw the final 5.2 innings to earn the win. She gave up five hits, no runs and a walk while striking out seven.
The Tigers won Game 1 on Thursday after a lengthy rain delay in the first inning. It was Clemson’s first super regional victory.
Clemson, behind 1-0, broke the game open in the third inning with three runs. Brown, who had three hits, scored the first run on a fielding error. Later, with the bases loaded, Collins delivered a clutch hit. Her double scored Moore and pinch-runner Kennedy Ariail.
From there, the Tigers held onto the lead, thanks largely to a four-run sixth inning that gave Clemson a 7-2 cushion. In that inning, Moore, who finished with two hits, drove in a run on a single and Knowler doubled home two more runs to fuel the frame.
In the circle, Basinger drew the start and claimed the win to improve to 18-5. McCubbin worked the final three innings to claim her fifth save of the season, which tied the program high for a single season.
NCAA Super Regional
Clemson vs. Texas
Best-of-three
Game 1: Clemson 7, Texas 4
Game 2: Texas 7, Clemson 5 (10 innings)
Game 3: Clemson vs. Texas, 9 p.m. ET