Two Clemson Tigers Stars Earn Softball America National Honors
The play of Clemson Tigers softball players Maddie Moore and Macey Cintron earned each mention on the Softball America all-America team.
Moore, a second baseman, earned second-team honors. Cintron was, a pitcher and utility player, made the all-freshman team.
The pair have helped the Tigers push to a historic season. They’ve already won their first ACC Tournament championship after beating Florida State and swept through their NCAA regional round.
Starting on Thursday, the Tigers will play in the super regionals for the third time in five years and will seek their first appearance in the Women’s College World Series. The No. 11 Tigers will play the No. 6 Texas Longhorns in Austin.
About Macey Cintron and Maddie Moore
Cintron and Moore were also National FastPitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Region Mid-Atlantic selections last week.
Cintron has had a terrific freshman season, as she has already been named ACC freshman of the year, all-ACC first team and ACC all-freshman team honors.
As a pitcher, she is 8-2 with a 2.07 ERA in 22 appearances (seven starts), with 46 strikeouts and 21 walks in 61 innings. As a hitter, she has slashed .301/.429/.596 with 13 home runs and 49 RBI.
She has set the program’s freshman record for RBI and set a new program record for walks in a single season.
Moore was selected first-team all-region and was named to the ACC all-tournament team, along with all-ACC first team selection. The senior is capping her Tigers career with her best single season since she joined Clemson in 2021-22.
She leads the team with a .417/.478/.783 slash with 16 home runs and 66 RBI.
Softball America has considered her to be one of the best second basemen in the country this season and was an all-America second team pick in the preseason. She was also selected all-ACC first-team in 2024.
NCAA Super Regional
Clemson at Texas
(best-of-three)
Red & Charline McCombs Field, Austin, Texas
(all times eastern)
Game 1: 9 p.m., Thursday, ESPN2
Game 2: 9 p.m., Friday, ESPN2
Game 3: 9 p.m., Saturday, ESPN2 (if necessary)