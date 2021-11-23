Report: Jaguars’ Staff At Odds Over Direction Of Trevor Lawrence

There are currently some differences in the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff surrounding their no. 1 pick.

Trevor Lawrence is a rookie quarterback on a pretty bad team that is trying to turn things around. The 2021 season was never going to be easy for the rookie, in fact it probably has been the toughest of his life. From high school to Clemson, Lawrence is used to a ton of winning. This amount of losing is very new to him.

According to a report from CBS’ writer Jason La Canfora there is some difference in the locker room amongst coaches, specifically following the loss to the Indianapolis Colts where Lawrence struggled.

“There has been back-and-forth on the staff about how much to rely on the system Lawrence ran during his wildly successful stint at Clemson, with some raising significant concerns about the injury risks that could come with it,” La Canfora wrote.

In his career at Clemson, Lawrence tossed 90 touchdown passes and threw just 17 interceptions. During his rookie season so far he has just eight touchdowns to nine interceptions. So, the thought of running some of the stuff he ran at Clemson may indeed put him in a better position to succeed. Lawrence would be victim to more hits by NFL guys, which has some of the staff worried there.

This is not the only debate between the coaches. According to La Canfora, Urban Meyer is displeased with some assistants and there will be definite change coming after the season.

“There has been tension and turmoil within this staff since the offseason, with Meyer repeatedly making his displeasure with many position coaches known -- often in front of players,” La Canfora said.

Meyer is currently in his first season in the NFL as well and is another person who just has not done much losing.

“Sources said it is inevitable that changes are coming to this staff next season, with running backs coach Bernie Parmalee and receivers coach Sanjay Lal often on the receiving end of Meyer and any concerns with Lawrence's development could prove problematic for quarterback coach Brian Schottenheimer as well”.

Jacksonville has seven games left and four of them come against winning teams at the moment. Winning can fix a lot of things, perhaps this turmoil. It will not be easy and it may not come at all. According to this report, it is safe to expect some sort of change at the end of the season, maybe even before.

As of Sunday the over/under on wins for the Jaguars was set at 4.5, according to FanDuel.