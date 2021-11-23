Skip to main content
    November 23, 2021
    Report: Jaguars’ Staff At Odds Over Direction Of Trevor Lawrence

    There are currently some differences in the Jacksonville Jaguars coaching staff surrounding their no. 1 pick.
    Trevor Lawrence is a rookie quarterback on a pretty bad team that is trying to turn things around. The 2021 season was never going to be easy for the rookie, in fact it probably has been the toughest of his life. From high school to Clemson, Lawrence is used to a ton of winning. This amount of losing is very new to him.

    According to a report from CBS’ writer Jason La Canfora there is some difference in the locker room amongst coaches, specifically following the loss to the Indianapolis Colts where Lawrence struggled.

    In his career at Clemson, Lawrence tossed 90 touchdown passes and threw just 17 interceptions. During his rookie season so far he has just eight touchdowns to nine interceptions. So, the thought of running some of the stuff he ran at Clemson may indeed put him in a better position to succeed. Lawrence would be victim to more hits by NFL guys, which has some of the staff worried there.

    This is not the only debate between the coaches. According to La Canfora, Urban Meyer is displeased with some assistants and there will be definite change coming after the season.

    Meyer is currently in his first season in the NFL as well and is another person who just has not done much losing.

    Jacksonville has seven games left and four of them come against winning teams at the moment. Winning can fix a lot of things, perhaps this turmoil. It will not be easy and it may not come at all. According to this report, it is safe to expect some sort of change at the end of the season, maybe even before. 

    As of Sunday the over/under on wins for the Jaguars was set at 4.5, according to FanDuel.

