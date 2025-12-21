CBS Rules Analyst Explains Why DK Metcalf Wasn't Ejected for Incident With Lions Fan
DK Metcalf’s heated exchange with a Lions fan didn’t go unnoticed by the CBS broadcast, even if officials didn’t spot it in real time. During the second quarter of the Steelers’ game in Detroit, Metcalf was spotted throwing a punch at a Lions fan who appeared to have been trash-talking him from the stands.
Metcalf was not disciplined by the referees for the incident, and CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore explained why that was the case.
“Because the officials did not see this––and you wouldn’t expect them to from where DK Metcalf was, it’s not something they can weigh into from an officiating standpoint. I have been notified, though, that will be delivered to compliance with the NFL, and they’ll address it at that point,” Steratore said.
With the officials focused on the field, the altercation between Metcalf and a fan went undetected. The CBS camera crew, however, was alert enough to spot it.
Although Metcalf remains in the game for Pittsburgh, there will undoubtedly be some discipline issued to him by the NFL after the league reviews the incident. Metcalf will certainly be fined, and there’s a strong possibility he’ll also face a suspension.
Of course, with the Steelers in the thick of the AFC playoff race, not having Metcalf available next week, especially because of something completely avoidable–– like a sideline altercation with an opposing fan, would be nothing short of disastrous.