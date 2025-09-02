J.J. Watt Gets a Very Appropriate Matchup for His CBS Debut As Game Analyst
J.J. Watt will make his first foray into NFL broadcasting this weekend, when he and Ian Eagle will be on the call for CBS during some Week 1 action. Watt's first assignment will an incredibly fitting one, too, as he and Eagle will be in the booth for the clash between the Jets and Steelers, according to Brian Costello of the New York Post.
Watt's brother T.J. is, of course, a captain and star defender for Pittsburgh, so J.J. will have the opportunity to call his younger brother's game as his color commentary debut.
That game will air on CBS on Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1:00 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.
Since retiring in 2022, Watt has held various roles for CBS, though this will be his first time stepping into the booth in a commentary role. Previously, he's appeared on pregame, halftime and postgame coverage for the network, including at Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.
His brother should be in line to make some big plays on defense in the Steelers' season opener, and give J.J. a chance to deliver an enthralling call of T.J.'s defensive masterclass.
Watt and Eagle make up CBS's No. 2 commentary team, behind the duo of Tony Romo and Jim Nantz. The other CBS crews consist of Kevin Harlan and Trent Green, Andrew Catalon, Charles Davis and Jason McCourty, as well as Spero Dades and Adam Archuleta.