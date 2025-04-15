Former Tulsa Women’s Basketball Star Announces Transfer to Clemson
The Clemson Tigers women’s basketball team continued its build for season two under coach Shawn Poppie as another transfer committed on Tuesday.
Hadley Periman, who last played for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, announced her commitment on social media.
"Extremely thankful for this opportunity," Periman said in the post. "Go Tigers.”
Periman, a 6-foot-2 guard/forward from Tuttle, Okla., spent her first three seasons of college with the Golden Hurricane. She has one year of eligibility remaining.
She is coming off her best season at Tulsa. She averaged 8.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.3 steals in 33 minutes per game.
Had eight double-doubles, 14 double-digit scoring games and 10 double-figure rebounding efforts.
She led the American Athletic Conference with 56 blocks and with her 1.9 blocks per game average. She was the league’s only player with more than 40 blocks last season.
In three seasons with the Golden Hurricane, she started 69 of her 94 career games, scoring in double figures 15 times and grabbing 10 or more rebounds 17 times. She has career averages of 4.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. She leaves the program fifth on the all-time program blocks chart with 137 and seventh for career rebounds with 644.
The Tigers have landed at least three other transfers for the 2025-26 season.
Wake Forest forward Demeara Hinds was a redshirt senior last season. She scored a career-high 9.3 points per game and shot 51.5% from the floor. She led the Demon Deacons with 5.6 rebounds per game.
Rachael Rose, last of the Wofford Terriers, is also heading to Clemson. The two-time Southern Conference player of the year missed most of last season with an injury. But, in 2023-24, she led the SoCon in scoring (22.3 points per game), points (670), assist/turnover ratio (2.26), assists (163), assists per game (5.4), free throw percentage (87.0) and steals per game (2.13).
Rose has one year of eligibility remaining.
Georgia Tech’s Rusne Augustinaite is a wing from Lithuania who has two years of eligibility left. She averaged 5.2 points and 1.0 rebounds per game last season in 11.6 minutes per game.
The Tigers went 14-17 overall and 6-12 in ACC action in his first season. The campaign ended with a second-round loss in the ACC Tournament. Poppie had hoped the Tigers might manage an invitation to the WBIT or the WNIT, but an invitation was not extended.