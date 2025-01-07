Clemson Keeps Momentum Rolling, Receives USBWA National Team of the Week Honor
Clemson laid it all out on the court this week, earning the U.S. Basketball Writers Association National Team of the Week award.
The USBWA recognizes elite players and teams throughout college basketball and elevates them based on the work they put in on the court. Through awards and recognition, the USBWA creates ample opportunity for student-athletes to have their time in the spotlight. Each season, many accolades are granted; some weekly and some annually.
Reflecting back on this week's winners, the Tigers started their victory week taking down the No. 20 California Golden Bears (13-2), while simultaneously notching a conference win in their belts.
The victory against the Golden Bears was an impressive one, as the Tigers held California to just 20% shooting beyond the arc for the entire game. Clemson completely shut down California's "red-hot offense" and displayed major defensive talent throughout the entirety of the game.
The Tigers did not stop after that.
Clemson went up against Stanford later in the week for another conference matchup at Littlejohn Coliseum, and had fans on the edge of their seats for this one. The Tigers pulled out their best defense, yet again, completely controlling the flow of the game and totally restricting the Cardinal's highly ranked offense.
After their second victory of the week, the women of Clemson stand at 10-5 overall, with a 3-1 standing in the ACC. Their home-game streak will continue on with their next two games against Virginia and Notre Dame, respectively.
Clemson will look to continue their slow ascent to the top of the standings, especially within the ACC. Their conference loss against NC State just one week prior buried them beneath five other conference opponents with perfect ACC records. Carrying this on-court momentum into future games in conjunction with the proper recognition they received could just be the fire these ladies needed.
From here on out, the rest of Clemson's schedule will be conference games. The Tigers will need to find a way past Georgia Tech's spotless record (15-0) in order to move their way up in the rankings.