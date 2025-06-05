Prestigious Opportunity Awaits Clemson Women's Assistant Basketball Coach
Jon Goldberg is going into his second season with Clemson Tigers women's basketball team, and he works as the director of player development and recruiting/assistant coach.
According to the school's website, he was selected to attend the prestigious 2025 TopConnect Basketball Symposium due to his impressive impact within a program.
The TopConnect program is going into its eighth year and is intended to connect the top assistant coaches in the country with mid-major athletic directors from many different top institutions.
Their mantra is: “Connect. Prepare. Lead.”
The goal is to provide many opportunities to network and develop leadership qualities between the coaches and administrators.
The educational program includes a plethora of different panels. Some of the discussions include; The Hiring Process and Thereafter, Perspective of First-Time Head Coaches, NIL From Multiple Perspectives, House Settlement, among many others.
One of the favorite activities they put on is what they like to call “speed-dating”. This gives administrators and the assistant coaches a chance to network and establish relationships at a rapid pace.
The program was established back in 2018. Since their original event, over 50 participants have moved up in their field. Starting as assistant coaches or directors, they were eventually promoted to head coach, athletic director or Conference Commissioner.
Goldberg was a part of the Chattanooga program before making the move to Clemson.
He served as the assistant coach from 2018-2024 and the team thrived during that reign. In his final two seasons with the Mocs, they won back-to-back Southern Conference titles.
An invite to participate in TopConnect is an honor itself, and those who take advantage of it can make massive strides in their careers.
Goldberg has a great opportunity in front of him, and the Tiger community has to be awfully proud of their assistant coach.