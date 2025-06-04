Clemson Wins Huge Recruiting Battle, Secures Commitment of Four-Star Leo Delaney
Back in the spring, Clemson was one of the hottest teams on the recruiting trail.
Entering this year with a surprisingly light 2026 class, they went on a run of commitments that catapulted themselves up the recruiting rankings to where they now sit with one of the best groups in the cycle.
Dabo Swinney and his staff are now trying to put the finishing touches on this class, and with official visits underway around the country, they are looking to strike.
One of the first dominoes just fell.
After taking a trip to campus starting on May 30, four-star offensive lineman Leo Delaney announced his commitment to Clemson.
For those who follow the ins and outs of recruiting, Delaney choosing Clemson over Penn State and Michigan isn't a huge surprise considering the feedback coming off his official visit caused many experts to put in projections for him to land with the Tigers, but this is still a massive win for the program.
"My top three schools were dead even going into that visit, but getting on campus, being around the people and just getting another feel for that culture pushed me over in the end," he said to On3. "What really made the biggest impact on me on the visit was being around the players. Everyone enjoys being there. The culture is different. Everyone wants to be there and that is where I want to be. They're a one-of-a-kind program
Delaney, a 6-foot-6, 290-pounder, is ranked 131st overall and sixth at his position by On3's Industry Ranking, although 247Sports is much higher on him by ranking Delaney 62nd in the country.
As such, he now becomes one of the highest-rated players in Clemson's 2026 class.
The Tigers are still going to be active on the recruiting trail during the summer months, so this commitment should be just the first if everything goes the way of Clemson.