Charlotte Hornets' KJ Simpson Shines In NBA Summer League: Break Out Season Looms?
KJ Simpson's career with the Colorado Buffaloes ended like any youngster could dream up: A conference title appearance, an NCAA Tournament game-winner and an NBA draft selection in 2024.
Ahead of year two with the Charlotte Hornets, Simpson's quiet confidence looms large.
The guard dazzled in game one of Summer League play on Friday, scoring 21 points on 8-for-15 shooting. He buried four 3-pointers and added five assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Ultimately, he was the second-leading scorer of Charlotte's 111-105 victory over the Utah Jazz. Simpson worked seamlessly off of recent Hornets first-round pick Liam McNeeley (22 points, 12 rebounds) and set the table with 10 of their first 15 points.
He also made up for a subpar first game from No. 4 overall pick Kon Knueppel, who scored just five points on 1-of-8 shooting.
A Buffs teammate of Simpson's made an impact for Utah in the contest as Cody Williams dropped 21 points.
Simpson is no stranger to exercising offseason jitters as he looks to cement himself in the league. On a two-way contract that allowed a dominant stretch of G-League action, he appeared in 36 games (15 starts) with the Hornets as a rookie and averaged 7.8 points, 3.1 assists and three rebounds.
Despite his promise shown last season, Simpson's role with the Hornets as an NBA sophomore is fuzzy. Rookie of the Year and All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball will continue to orchestrate the offense, but veteran guard additions in Collin Sexton and Colorado alum Spencer Dinwiddie will aid its reserves.
MORE: Deion Sanders Opens Up On Health Update: Sends Message To Colorado Buffaloes Fans
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Predicted to Land 4-Star Recruit Rodney Colton?
Paired with the contract extension of Tre Mann and the presence of Nick Smith Jr., Charlotte's guard room is crowded heading into 2025. However, Dinwiddie and Sexton are on expiring contracts, possibly opening the door for Simpson this winter if trades or injury occur.
As long as he continues to take advantage of his minutes, however, Simpson may have a rotation spot secured by 2026. His Summer League run continues on Saturday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, where he could continue to display his lauded driving and steady 3-point shot.
On a young, rebuilding team, Simpson could have a perfect opportunity to break through sooner rather than later. He makes up for size deficiencies (6-0, 189) with stout defense sharpened under Colorado coach Tad Boyle.
Simpson had a decorated career with the Buffaloes, playing alongside four current NBA players. Williams, Simpson and forward Tristan da Silva were drafted in 2024 after Colorado's run to the Pac-12 Championship game and Round of 32 in March Madness.
Simpson was also teammates with Jabari Walker, a second-round pick in 2022 and current 76er, and Nique Clifford, a recent Sacramento Kings first-rounder who started his college career in Boulder.
While da Silva quickly found a home with the rising Orlando Magic, Simpson still has work to do to carve out a proper NBA legacy. At least to start the season, he could wind up back with the G-League Greensboro Swarm.
Still, Simpson's dominance in developmental leagues is no fluke. His time with Charlotte has included 12 double-digit scoring performances and 13 occasions of four or more assists. He'll wait patiently for his turn, and he knows how to answer the bell.